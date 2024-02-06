Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jim Magilton’s team looked to be heading to defeat after falling behind to first half goals from defender Aidan Wilson and midfielder Bobby Burns.

The Reds improved after the break and Ronan Hale scored with a spectacular effort to throw his team a lifeline. They still looked down and out deep into injury time – that was until Casey popped up with that last-gasp party piece.

The result means the Reds still trail Sports Direct Premiership leaders Linfield by four points, while title holders Larne are only one adrift of David Healy’s men.

Reds’ goalkeeper David Odumosu was called into action after only four minutes. David Fisher picked out Daire O’Connor only to see his shot saved by the big former St Pat’s man.

O’Connor was at it again seconds later, this time trying an audacious curling effort from 20 yards that inched just wide.

It was all Glentoran and they created another good chance on nine minutes when Johnny Russell’s long throw reached O’Connor on the edge of the box, but his thundering drive fizzed just past the post.

The Reds made a token gesture at the other end when new signing Shea Gordon burst forward only to see Glentoran goalkeeper Ollie Webber smother his effort.

Glentoran’s Aidan Wilson opened the scoring against Clitfonville at The Oval

But the chances kept coming for the Glens. Junior Uzokwe’s clever pass picked out Fisher and, after easing past Luke Kenny, he could only pull his shot wide.

Cliftonville had another big escape on 20 minutes. This time Odumosu’s poor punch fell to Fisher on the edge on the box and his shot came off the head of Stephen McGunness on the line.

Incredibly, it was the Reds who really should have been in front on 28 minutes. Joe Gormley managed to trick his way clear of Marcus Kane and when he pulled the ball back for Ronan Hale, he could only blast over the crossbar.

The Reds thought they had broken the deadlock four minutes later when Ronan Hale tapped home after Gormley’s header had came back off the post, but the veteran striker had strayed into an offside position.

Odumosu once again managed to keep the scores level with another wonderful save, clawing a Junior header past the post just 11 minutes from the interval before the Glens finally broke the deadlock.

Luke Kenny shamefully hauled down Junior wide on the right and, when Burns whipped in the free kick, Wilson climbed above everyone else toe nod home.

The Reds retaliated just on the stroke of half-time when Rory Hale’s cross was deflected towards his own goal by O’Connor only for Ollie Webber to get down smartly to save.

But it was the Glens who were celebrating seconds latter. McGuinness’s poor clearance fell to Burns on the edge of the box and he hammered home, low and hard.

The Reds roared from the traps after the restart and Hale took merely two minutes to cut the deficit. O’Connor’s clearance fell kindly for Doherty, who threaded the ball to the in-form striker, and he curled home a beauty from 25 yards.

It was now end-to-end stuff. Rory Hale’s free kick found the head of defender Casey, but his point-blank header rebounded off Luke McCullough.

The Reds were presented with a glorious chance to level 19 minutes from time. Substitute Sam Ashford whipped in a cross from the right which found Ronan Hale, but he could only shoot into glove of Webber.

Glentoran had the chance to put the icing on the cake in the closing seconds only for substitute Shay McCartan to roll his shot the wrong side of the post.

But the late drama was still to come. With the clock ticking down – it was the 95th minutes – Ronan Hale chipped in a great little ball from the left and Casey powered in to head home.

GLENTORAN: Webber, Kane, McCullough, Wilson, Burns, O’Connor (Wightman 77), Sule, Clucas, Fisher (J Donnelly 86), Russell, Junior (McCartan).

Unused subs: L Donnelly, Murphy, Kelly, Lindsay

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Addis, Kenny (Mallon 46), Rory Hale, Gordon (Wilson 82), Doherty, Gormley (Ashford 61), Casey, Ronan Hale, Kearney, McGuinness.

Unused subs: Donnelly, Pepper, Curran, Burns, Wilson.