Corry Evans outlined how he simply tries to give his daughter tips after she helped Manchester United win at the SuperCupNI tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just like her father and uncle Jonny, Sienna is thriving in the under-age set-up at United and travelled over to Northern Ireland to play for the Red Devils this week.

She certainly played her part as United won the junior section of the girls’ tournament on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sienna must have football in the genes as her dad Corry has won 67 caps for Northern Ireland, whilst her uncle Jonny won over 100 and three Premier League titles in the process.

Corry Evans with his daughter Sienna and son Ari

So, how does Corry pass on his advice to his daughter – who unlike her famous family members – plays as a striker.

He said: “It’s nice coming back home and it’s even better watching Sienna play.

"It’s great to see another Evans play in the tournament and it certainly brings back memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t explain how Sienna turned out to be a striker! As we all know, Jonny and I aren’t known for scoring goals.

"Sienna is her own person...but of course I’ll try and help her with her career in the game and provide some tips when I feel it’s needed.

"Like all kids, some listen and some don’t….but Sienna is just enjoying her football.”

Evans has mixed emotions when it comes to the old Milk Cup after missing out twice with County Antrim and Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he would have some silver lining in 2009 when he helped Northern Ireland win the Elite section of the tournament by beating Denmark in the final.

What made it even more special was the fact that several members of that squad went on to become full internationalists such as Josh Magennis, Conor McLaughlin and Oliver Norwood.

“Yeah, it was disappointing to miss out those couple of years but there’s nothing I could do,” Evans added.

"We had such a good squad with Northern Ireland in 2009 and got the win which honestly was a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking back, it’s amazing to think that a few of us from that group went on to feature at the Euro 2016.”

Evans, who has previously been on the books of Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland, is now a free agent after leaving Oldham Athletic at the end of last season.

Whilst others might be pushing hard to secure a move ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Evans is relaxed about the situation and commented on Jonny’s appointment as the head of loans and pathways at Manchester United after his retirement last season.

“I left Oldham as a free agent at the end of last season, so it’s a case of seeing what the future holds,” he continued. "I’m too old to go abroad and I’ve so many family commitments to even contemplate it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m more of a taxi driver than a footballer at the minute, so I wouldn’t say I’m on the lookout or panicking about a new club.