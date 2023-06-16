News you can trust since 1737
ON THIS DAY GALLERY: Relive Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine with the best fan photos from the stadium

On this day seven years ago, goals from Gareth McAuley and Niall McGinn helped Northern Ireland seal a memorable 2-0 Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon.
By Johnny Morton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

The Green and White Army were there in full force, kicking every ball as Michael O’Neill’s men delivered on the biggest stage. Relive the occasion with some of the best fan photos from that wonderful afternoon!

Northern Ireland fans during their Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon

1. Cheering on their team

Northern Ireland fans during their Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon Photo: ©William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland fans during their Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon

2. Wearing the colours

Northern Ireland fans during their Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon Photo: ©William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland fans during their Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon

3. Thumbs up

Northern Ireland fans during their Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon Photo: ©William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland fans during their Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon

4. Come on Northern Ireland!

Northern Ireland fans during their Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon Photo: ©William Cherry / Presseye

Related topics:Ukraine