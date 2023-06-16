ON THIS DAY GALLERY: Relive Northern Ireland's Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine with the best fan photos from the stadium
On this day seven years ago, goals from Gareth McAuley and Niall McGinn helped Northern Ireland seal a memorable 2-0 Euro 2016 victory over Ukraine in Lyon.
By Johnny Morton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST
The Green and White Army were there in full force, kicking every ball as Michael O’Neill’s men delivered on the biggest stage. Relive the occasion with some of the best fan photos from that wonderful afternoon!
