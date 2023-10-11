News you can trust since 1737
ON THIS DAY IN 2014: Northern Ireland pick up important win on their way to qualifying for Euro 2016 - can you remember the team?

On this day in 2014, Northern Ireland defeated Faroe Islands 2-0 in a Euro 2016 qualifier at Windsor Park as they continued their best-ever start to a campaign since 1968.
By Johnny Morton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:16 BST

Michael O’Neill’s side would ultimately top the group, which also contained Romania, Hungary, Finland and Greece, as they booked their spot at the tournament finals in France.

They’ll be hoping to repeat the feat for 2028 with Northern Ireland set to host matches after the United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid to stage the event was accepted on Tuesday.

The 2014 victory over Faroe Islands in Belfast was one of six they picked up during that qualifying campaign, but can you remember the team that took to the pitch?

Refresh your memory below and see where they all are now!

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill celebrates defeating the Faroe Islands 2-0. It marked his third victory since taking over after previously beating Russia (August 2013) and Hungary (September 2014).

1. Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill celebrates

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill celebrates defeating the Faroe Islands 2-0. It marked his third victory since taking over after previously beating Russia (August 2013) and Hungary (September 2014). Photo: William Cherry / Presseye

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll saved this penalty from Frodi Benjaminsen in the first-half. Former Manchester United shot stopper Carroll is the Northern Ireland goalkeeper coach and is also part of Tommy Wright's U21 backroom staff

2. Goalkeeper: Roy Carroll

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll saved this penalty from Frodi Benjaminsen in the first-half. Former Manchester United shot stopper Carroll is the Northern Ireland goalkeeper coach and is also part of Tommy Wright's U21 backroom staff Photo: Brian Little/Presseye

Conor McLaughlin pictured at media duties ahead of the game. He played 43 times for Northern Ireland and now works as European Regional Emerging Talent Scouting Manager at the City Football Group

3. Right Back: Conor McLaughlin

Conor McLaughlin pictured at media duties ahead of the game. He played 43 times for Northern Ireland and now works as European Regional Emerging Talent Scouting Manager at the City Football Group Photo: Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com

Gareth McAuley opened the scoring after six minutes in Belfast and went on to score a famous goal against Ukraine at the Euro 2016 finals. He's now transitioned into management and is in charge of Northern Ireland's U19 side

4. Centre Back: Gareth McAuley

Gareth McAuley opened the scoring after six minutes in Belfast and went on to score a famous goal against Ukraine at the Euro 2016 finals. He's now transitioned into management and is in charge of Northern Ireland's U19 side Photo: Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com

