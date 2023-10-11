On this day in 2014, Northern Ireland defeated Faroe Islands 2-0 in a Euro 2016 qualifier at Windsor Park as they continued their best-ever start to a campaign since 1968.

Michael O’Neill’s side would ultimately top the group, which also contained Romania, Hungary, Finland and Greece, as they booked their spot at the tournament finals in France.

They’ll be hoping to repeat the feat for 2028 with Northern Ireland set to host matches after the United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid to stage the event was accepted on Tuesday.

The 2014 victory over Faroe Islands in Belfast was one of six they picked up during that qualifying campaign, but can you remember the team that took to the pitch?

Refresh your memory below and see where they all are now!

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill celebrates Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill celebrates defeating the Faroe Islands 2-0. It marked his third victory since taking over after previously beating Russia (August 2013) and Hungary (September 2014).

Goalkeeper: Roy Carroll Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll saved this penalty from Frodi Benjaminsen in the first-half. Former Manchester United shot stopper Carroll is the Northern Ireland goalkeeper coach and is also part of Tommy Wright's U21 backroom staff

Right Back: Conor McLaughlin Conor McLaughlin pictured at media duties ahead of the game. He played 43 times for Northern Ireland and now works as European Regional Emerging Talent Scouting Manager at the City Football Group