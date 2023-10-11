On this day in 2014, Northern Ireland defeated Faroe Islands 2-0 in a Euro 2016 qualifier at Windsor Park as they continued their best-ever start to a campaign since 1968.
Michael O’Neill’s side would ultimately top the group, which also contained Romania, Hungary, Finland and Greece, as they booked their spot at the tournament finals in France.
They’ll be hoping to repeat the feat for 2028 with Northern Ireland set to host matches after the United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid to stage the event was accepted on Tuesday.
The 2014 victory over Faroe Islands in Belfast was one of six they picked up during that qualifying campaign, but can you remember the team that took to the pitch?
Refresh your memory below and see where they all are now!
1. Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill celebrates
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill celebrates defeating the Faroe Islands 2-0. It marked his third victory since taking over after previously beating Russia (August 2013) and Hungary (September 2014). Photo: William Cherry / Presseye
2. Goalkeeper: Roy Carroll
Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll saved this penalty from Frodi Benjaminsen in the first-half. Former Manchester United shot stopper Carroll is the Northern Ireland goalkeeper coach and is also part of Tommy Wright's U21 backroom staff Photo: Brian Little/Presseye
3. Right Back: Conor McLaughlin
Conor McLaughlin pictured at media duties ahead of the game. He played 43 times for Northern Ireland and now works as European Regional Emerging Talent Scouting Manager at the City Football Group Photo: Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com
4. Centre Back: Gareth McAuley
Gareth McAuley opened the scoring after six minutes in Belfast and went on to score a famous goal against Ukraine at the Euro 2016 finals. He's now transitioned into management and is in charge of Northern Ireland's U19 side Photo: Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com