Michael O’Neill has announced his squad for Northern Ireland’s final two World Cup qualifying games in Group A.

Northern Ireland face Slovakia away on Friday, November 14 before Luxembourg visit Belfast on Monday, November 17.

O’Neill’s men currently sit third in the standings on six points from four games – with Germany top of the group over Slovakia via goal difference as both hold nine points.

Patrick Kelly has been handed a first senior call-up – with Shea Charles, Ali McCann and Brodie Spencer each ruled out due to injury.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill salutes the supporters at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

The Northern Ireland boss has named a 26-man squad, as follows: