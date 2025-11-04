One new face as Michael O'Neill names Northern Ireland squad for Slovakia and Luxembourg games towards World Cup finals dream
Northern Ireland face Slovakia away on Friday, November 14 before Luxembourg visit Belfast on Monday, November 17.
O’Neill’s men currently sit third in the standings on six points from four games – with Germany top of the group over Slovakia via goal difference as both hold nine points.
Patrick Kelly has been handed a first senior call-up – with Shea Charles, Ali McCann and Brodie Spencer each ruled out due to injury.
The Northern Ireland boss has named a 26-man squad, as follows:
NORTHERN IRELAND: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool, on loan from Birmingham City), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bristol Rovers), Daniel Ballard andTrai Hume (both Sunderland), Paddy McNair (San Diego), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Ryan Johnson (AFC Wimbledon), George Saville (Luton Town), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Ross McCausland (Aris Limassol, on loan from Rangers), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Jamie Donley (Stoke City, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie McDonnell (Mansfield Town, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Josh Magennis (Exeter City), Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Reid (Stevenage).