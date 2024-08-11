Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King hailed the impact of his three summer signings in Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership victory over Glenavon and hopes they can continue hitting similar heights throughout this season.

After arriving at Taylor’s Avenue from Glentoran, both Seanan Clucas and Luke McCullough were handed starts in Carrick’s Irish League opener while Paul Heatley, who reversed his retirement decision after 12 trophy-laden years with Crusaders to rejoin his former club earlier this month, was introduced off the bench in the second-half.

All three add significant experience to King’s side and will have key roles to play throughout the campaign as Carrick look to build on a historic seventh-placed finish last term – they’ve started that mission in perfect fashion thanks to goals from Curtis Allen and Nedas Maciulaitis.

"I thought they (new signings) were brilliant and it's why they are at the football club,” King told the club’s media channel. “Clucas' energy looks unbelievable and Luke's reading of the game and passing is top drawer - one of the best in the league.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"Heats was energetic and gives us something different...he should have scored a goal and created three or four chances. It's a really good start for the three of them and hopefully they can carry it throughout the season."

Veteran striker Allen was able to capitalise on a 16th minute corner – something which King had identified as an area of strength for his side pre-match – smartly flicking a header over Lurgan Blues goalkeeper Gareth Deane and came close to doubling his tally soon after, denied only by the post.

However, ex-Loughgall attacker Maciulaitis did extend Carrick’s advantage after slipping through the Glenavon defence before calmly rounding Deane and slotting into an empty net.

"We knew we could be dominant at corners being a strong, big side and they're not, so we worked on that Tuesday and Thursday...I've been talking about second contacts all week and Curtis Allen does what he does best,” added King. "Nedas was very, very good today.

"He knows his standards have to be high now and I thought he was phenomenal. First-half, he was really sharp and has a bit of hunger about him. He took his goal unbelievably and huge credit to him."

Only relegated Newry City conceded more goals last season than Carrick (72) and they kept just one Premiership clean sheet in their first 20 matches, so King will be hoping to build on Saturday’s shutout and was impressed by the defensive solidity of his side.