Former Northern Ireland international Willie Irvine – once joint top scorer in England’s top flight – will be remembered as "one of the greatest”.

His passing at 82 years old after a long illness was met with sadness across the football community – with touching messages highlighting his contribution on the international stage plus, most notably at club level, with Burnley and Preston North End.

In the 1965/66 season his tally of 29 goals for Burnley helped the club to a third-place finish and Irvine sharing status as the leading goalscorer in English football’s leading level with Liverpool’s Roger Hunt.

Irvine, who was born in the village of Eden within the Carrickfergus area, spent time at Linfield before signing with Burnley as a teenager.

Willie Irvine (centre) with, from left, Terry Neill and Jimmy McIlroy, in 2005. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker)

A Burnley tribute recalled Irvine as “one of the most prolific strikers of the period” thanks to 97 goals in 148 games – including 37 in a single season which still stands as a joint record in club history.

"Willie Irvine will always hold a special place here at Turf Moor,” read a tribute posted on the Burnley official club website. “A centre-forward who not only mesmerised defences but also enthralled the fans who came to witness one of the greatest goalscorers the club has ever had.”

Burnley’s tribute closed with “our thoughts are with his wife Rita and their sons Darren, Stephen, Jonathon and all the family”.

A broken leg suffered at 23 years old disrupted Irvine’s progress but he finished with 23 caps and eight goals between 1963 and 1972 – including finding the net at Wembley against England and in Spain.

Post-injury, Irvine signed for Preston North End, helped Brighton secure promotion to the second tier and closed his playing career aged 29 with Halifax Town.

Irvine remained in the Burnley area and spent time working with the club at corporate functions and club tours.

A Northern Ireland social media tribute stated: “We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Northern Ireland striker Willie Irvine.

"He scored 8 times for us - including memorable goals at Wembley against England and in Bilbao against Spain.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

The Preston North End club tribute highlighted “the thoughts of everyone at Preston North End are with Willie’s family and friends.