Having experienced the highs of cup final glory in 2020 by beating Crusaders on the main stage, the Bannsiders now visit hosts and holders Cliftonville in the last four of the current campaign with memories still fresh of that post-Covid March final pain.

Kearney is comfortable with the risk and reward associated with any cup final hurdle and wants another shot at glory irrespective of how it arrives for his side.

"Semi-finals are all about winning,” said Kearney on the Coleraine FC social media platform. "It is huge, hopefully we've no aches and pains and a couple of guys back from injury and suspension that will leave us ready to go.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney

"We've been in two finals, it's been well-documented...we've had one of them a real good experience and one of them a not-so-good experience.

"But you'd still rather be there than watching on TV.

"So, for us, it's about going there on Tuesday and trying to get everybody into another final."

The other last-four clash in tonight’s semi-final programme is a ‘Big Two’ derby date between Glentoran and Linfield at The BetMcLean Oval.

"Every time you play Glentoran it's important,” said Linfield boss David Healy on the club’s social media platform. "And the players understand the importance of playing Glentoran...your rivals, the big derby.

"The league have gone over and above in terms of the calibre and stature the League Cup is held in now.

"So we want to be involved in that (final) and know we'll need to be at our best against a strong Glentoran team."

And NI Football League officials have confirmed plans to offer an exclusive live stream of the Glentoran v Linfield semi-final tonight on the NIFL YouTube channel.

Coverage will start at 7.30, with commentary from Michael Clarke accompanied by Paul Leeman from the BetMcLean Oval.