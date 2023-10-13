​Oran Kearney has called on his Coleraine side to replicate the same standard of performance that they produced in last weekend’s 4-1 Premiership victory over Glenavon against Newry City this evening.

​The Bannsiders bounced back from heavy consecutive league defeats against Cliftonville and Crusaders to make their way back into the top-six thanks to Conor McKendry’s brace and further strikes from star striker Matthew Shevlin and Josh Carson after Jack Malone had given Glenavon an early lead.

Combined with BetMcLean League Cup progression in a tightly-contested encounter with Championship outfit Bangor, the tide is turning once again for Coleraine, who were mightily impressive in last month’s victory at Glentoran.

Kearney praised his players for the reaction to their previous two defeats and believes they showcased resilience in abundance.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney celebrates after his side defeated Glenavon last weekend. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"When you constantly have negativity surrounding you and your performances, the easy thing to do is buy into that and credit to the players,” he said. “Even (against Bangor) there was a lot that went against them in a freakish sort of way with a penalty in the very last moment, but I thought their response was outstanding.

"I thought it was outstanding against Glenavon also.

"Their minds are very strong and they've shown already that they have the capability to show resilience if it's needed and to show that mindset."

They travel to a Newry side that are still without a home Premiership win under boss Gary Boyle, but the hosts will be buoyed by last weekend’s crucial 2-0 victory over Ballymena United.

Summer recruit Adam Salley has scored in his last three appearances in all competitions and Boyle’s men are also fresh off keeping a first league clean sheet since their second fixture of the season against Carrick Rangers.

Coleraine defeated Newry 3-1 only a matter of weeks ago with Carson, Shevlin and Andrew Mitchell getting their names on the scoresheet and Kearney has called on his men to keep the momentum flowing.

"They changed manager in the summer and they came here when it was 3-1 on the day, but I remember parts where they caused big problems and have a different way about them,” he added. “They'll be buoyed by their big result against Ballymena and for us, we have to go there and make sure we hit the same levels."

Elsewhere, Championship outfit Dergview have confirmed the appointment of former Newry City, Portadown, Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders defender Emmet Friars as their new manager.

The 38-year-old, who started his playing career in England with Notts County before returning to Northern Ireland in 2007, succeeds former boss Tommy Canning with Dergview sitting 11th in the table.

Ex-Northern Ireland international Ivan Sproule had taken interim charge after Canning’s departure and turned their fortunes around, picking up consecutive victories over Knockbreda and Bangor while only losing narrowly in extra-time to Glenavon in the BetMcLean League Cup earlier this month.