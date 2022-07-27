Oran Kearney delighted to snap up Evan McLaughlin

The midfielder becomes the Bannsiders fifth arrival of the summer transfer window.

McLaughlin played under-age football for Foyle Harps before joining Derry City, where he netted on his senior debut for the Candystripes against Waterford and Kearney is thrilled to have him in his ranks

“Evan is a player I’ve known for a long time,” he told colerainefc.com.

Midfielder Evan McLaughlin has joined Coleraine on loan from Derry City. Photo Credit: Coleraine FC/David Cavan

“I’ve followed Evan’s career since he joined Derry City and he’s one of those with the way they have gone in terms of infrastructure, finance and players they’ve recruited, from someone who was going to play a lot of games for them this season, Evan hasn’t got as many appearances as he would have wanted.

“There’s that bit frustration there to get back on the pitch and he fits the bill of players we’ve had success with in the past where he’s coming here hungry to do well.

“He’s really fit, really mobile but serious game quality as well even though he’s only 20.