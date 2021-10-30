Oran Kearney full of praise for Matthew Shevlin’s hunger to succeed
It may be only the end of October but one of Coleraine’s strikers is in the form of his life having hit double figures in the goal charts already this season.
Matthew Shevlin’s brace against Warrenpoint Town last Saturday took him to ten in all competitions equalling the club’s top scoring forwards for the whole of last term.
Boss Oran Kearney has praised the front man’s attitude and desire which has helped him shine this year.
“There’s been a big frustration with him at previous clubs where he hasn’t played a huge amount of football,” he said.
“At our club it’s no different – you’ve got to earn it and when you earn it, you stay in and keep the shirt on merit.
“I think there’s a hunger there for him to keep the shirt.
“There’s a hunger there for him to keep going and establish himself as a striker.
“We’re delighted but it’s small steps.
“He’s still a young lad he’s all his best years ahead of him.
“But the attributes that he has and the qualities he’s starting to show on a more consistent basis.”
Portadown are the visitors to The Showgrounds today and Kearney is determined his side will be focused on the job.
“In ten years managing in this league I’ve never had a game where a team has come up and just rolled over,” said the Bannsiders boss.
“We’ve got to earn it!”