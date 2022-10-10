Oran Kearney pleased as Coleraine show top six grit

Having watched his side slip to defeat to fellow top six rivals Glentoran and Lane in recent weeks Kearney was hoping for a more favourable outcome against Linfield.

The Bannsiders boss was left frustrated by the manner of the goals his side had conceded in the games at the Oval and Inver Park with such fine margins to decided these meetings at the top of the table.

That’s not to say that Kearney went defensive against the Blues.

Conor McDermott gets his shot away against Linfield. Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

In fact he picked one of his most attacking line-ups of the season to date with Evan McLaughlin, Lee Lynch, Jamie Glackin and Conor McKendry all starting alongside top scorer Matthew Shevlin.

But while offering that attacking threat Kearney was determined that they remembered their defensive duties as well.

And while they excelled at that stopping Linfield from having a shot on target, they couldn’t find that elusive goal to win the game.

"It probably won't live long in the memory for fans, but for us and our experience of top six games so far this season we've generally competed like that if not better,” said Kearney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it has been little lapses which have really cost us.

"Today for me, and this was not a message put into the changing room, it was more important that we kept the clean sheet

"With that though you're asking really good attacking players to defend as well, and I thought they all did that admirably.

"The difference was against Larne and the Glens we conceded really sloppy goals. Today we've kept a clean sheet and defended really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt, particularly in the second half, we had three or four opportunities on the far side, we moved it quickly, got in a really good position 2v1, but just the final execution to get in for that final ball let us down.

"On three occasions we probably couldn't have executed it any worse.

"In these games you're down to those margins that you seek two or three opportunities to get one of those right, to get that cross in and get your goal, and then all of a sudden it's a different game.

"I suppose that's the realisation of what top six games have looked like this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In our experience there has been nothing in them.

"I don't think Linfield had a shot on target today, we've had a couple and a few blocked.

"It was very much no quarter given, no quarter gained I suppose is the best way to describe it..

"Yes with such a big crowd here we would have loved a win and goals, but from a changing room point of view it's important that we addressed the two previous games where we haven't picked up any points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We probably went as attacking as we've gone all season long in relation to the bodies we've got there.

"Normally we've flirted with one of the four behind Matthew Shevlin who has been on the bench.

"A few times in pre-season we flipped it and threw all four on just to have a look at how it would go.

"Again today because we were at home and because we wanted to go on the front foot we decided to go with Evan, Glacks, Lee and Conor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are right up there as four of our most creative players, but the margins are small in relation to getting that one chance and sadly it wasn't to be."

Conor McDermott forced Chris Johns into a save at the near post with six minutes on the clock after a swift break by the Bannsiders.

Joel Cooper had a punt from distance on 12 minutes after a short free-kick from Kyle McClean but Marty Gallagher watched it fly wide of his upright.

McDermott was proving a threat down the right-hand side. On 19 minutes he dinked a great ball towards the back post, which Matthew Shevlin did well to make contact with at full stretch, but he couldn't direct it on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right on half time the Blues spurned a great opportunity to break the deadlock.

Kirk Millar whipped an inviting cross towards the back post, but Stephen Fallon and Robbie McDaid got in each other's way with the former heading over from close range.

After what was a disappointing first half the game sprung into life in the first minute of the second as the home side were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position after McKendry had been brought down on the edge of the box.

Carson curling effort was well held by Johns though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bannsiders should have done better midway through the second period when a deep free-kick found McDermott unmarked at the back post, but the defender was caught in two minds and his header back was cleared by McClean.

Matthew Shevlin needed patched up with five staples after a lash of heads, and Kearney was full of praise for his striker.

"As a few would say and him as well there's not a huge amount in there so I don't think there's been a huge amount of damage,” he joked.