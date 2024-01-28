Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McGonigle, who made 179 appearances and scored 65 times during his first stint at the Showgrounds, returned from Derry City earlier this month and struck in the 89th minute to help send Kearney’s men back into the top-half following what has been a torrid time.

Heading into Saturday’s fixture, Coleraine had won just one of their last 13 matches across competitions, including one league triumph in 11 while they were also knocked out of both the BetMcLean Cup and Irish Cup.

With the arrivals of McGonigle, Jack Scott and Rory Brown helping instil new hope for the second-half of Coleraine’s season alongside key players returning from injury, Kearney believes the ex-Derry City ace can use his weekend goal as a platform for further success.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

"That's his job and that's what Jamie prides himself on,” he told BBC Sportsound. “I'm sure there'll be plenty more to come.

"To be fair to him he's probably two or three weeks behind ideally where he wants to be coming off the off-season with Derry City, but we've no choice at this point in time – we've got to get him in there and gain his match fitness I suppose by playing the competitive matches.

"There's still wee bits of rust there but when he went through there...I fancied he'd hit the net."

Both goalkeepers were taking on their former clubs with Brown joining Coleraine from Glenavon earlier this month while Gareth Deane moved in the opposite direction.

Having conceded 11 goals in his first three matches as a Bannsiders player, Saturday marked a first clean sheet for 23-year-old Brown, who made a vital save from Lido Lotefa’s 75th minute shot, and boss Kearney believes the young stopper has a bright future.

"Yeah it was (a pivotal save) and I'm delighted for Rory because he's a young keeper and one we feel has a big, big potential in the game,” he added. "Coming into us at the time midway through that run (of defeats) was a tough start for him, but I thought his overall performance today was super.

"I have to say I also thought Gareth Deane was exceptional today as well. I know both goalkeepers have gone the other way, but I thought Gareth showed again exactly the top keeper that he is also. Possibly maybe both of them deserved a clean sheet today."

Despite the mounting pressure brought by a tough run of results, Kearney says the person he expects most from is himself as Coleraine look to turn their fortunes around.

"I don't look at it in that way (as must win) and I've said it before, I put myself under an unbelievable amount of pressure and the person I expect the most of is myself,” he said. "It's been a frustrating time and when you go on a run like that, the way we've lost some of the games and some of the scenarios we've found ourselves in...you just go on those little runs.

"We just keep going - the players have been great. Over the past few weeks it has been tough, mentally and physically, on everybody.