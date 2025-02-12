'Outstanding' Northern Ireland international hailed as 'Premier League player in the making' after another impressive performance

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens believes Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith is a “Premier League player in the making” after the former Manchester United ace produced yet another standout performance in their 3-0 League One win over Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glengormley native Galbraith transferred from Linfield to Old Trafford in 2017 and made one senior appearance across six years on the books of United, coming on as a late substitute during their 2019 Europa League clash against Astana.

The 23-year-old never made a Premier League outing and spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before making a permanent switch to Orient, who almost caused a seismic FA Cup shock last weekend when Antrim-born Jamie Donley’s effort helped put them ahead at home to Manchester City – they ultimately lost out 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galbraith has racked up over 100 Football League appearances and attracted interest from Championship side Swansea City during the recent transfer window with Orient reportedly turning down a £1million bid.

He made his senior Northern Ireland debut aged 18 and has since collected four caps, most recently starting in November’s 2-2 draw with Luxembourg as Michael O’Neill’s side finished top of their UEFA Nations League group.

Once described as “our little Iniesta or Xavi” by former international boss Ian Baraclough, Galbraith has impressed in Orient’s promotion push, scoring five times and providing two assists.

“Ethan Galbraith was outstanding,” said Wellens. “He is a Premier League player in the making and younger players who watch him can see how strong he is in his running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s unbelievable and he’s brilliant. We’ve got loads of young players that should be watching him and going ‘he’s intense there, he’s always running, he’s always at it’.”

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith has impressed in League One with Leyton Orient. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Wellens was also full of praise for 20-year-old Donley, who has previously represented Northern Ireland at youth level, with the talented attacker impressing on the biggest stage against Manchester City last weekend.

Born in Antrim to a Northern Irish father and English mother, Donley played twice for Northern Ireland’s U19s but most recently has turned out for England and Wellens is backing the Tottenham Hotspur loanee to reach the top.

“Going forward Championship will be minimum for him,” he said. “Unless we’re in the Championship, there’s no way we get him back next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan for Jamie was one of two things. He comes to us, develops, grows into a man and then goes back to Tottenham and maybe gets into their first team.

“If not, then he goes to the Championship, so there is a clear development plan for him going forward.

“Spurs have been great with us, loaned us one of their best young players and we think we’ve developed him really well over the last six months.