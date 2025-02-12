'Outstanding' Northern Ireland international hailed as 'Premier League player in the making' after another impressive performance
Glengormley native Galbraith transferred from Linfield to Old Trafford in 2017 and made one senior appearance across six years on the books of United, coming on as a late substitute during their 2019 Europa League clash against Astana.
The 23-year-old never made a Premier League outing and spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before making a permanent switch to Orient, who almost caused a seismic FA Cup shock last weekend when Antrim-born Jamie Donley’s effort helped put them ahead at home to Manchester City – they ultimately lost out 2-1.
Galbraith has racked up over 100 Football League appearances and attracted interest from Championship side Swansea City during the recent transfer window with Orient reportedly turning down a £1million bid.
He made his senior Northern Ireland debut aged 18 and has since collected four caps, most recently starting in November’s 2-2 draw with Luxembourg as Michael O’Neill’s side finished top of their UEFA Nations League group.
Once described as “our little Iniesta or Xavi” by former international boss Ian Baraclough, Galbraith has impressed in Orient’s promotion push, scoring five times and providing two assists.
“Ethan Galbraith was outstanding,” said Wellens. “He is a Premier League player in the making and younger players who watch him can see how strong he is in his running.
"He’s unbelievable and he’s brilliant. We’ve got loads of young players that should be watching him and going ‘he’s intense there, he’s always running, he’s always at it’.”
Wellens was also full of praise for 20-year-old Donley, who has previously represented Northern Ireland at youth level, with the talented attacker impressing on the biggest stage against Manchester City last weekend.
Born in Antrim to a Northern Irish father and English mother, Donley played twice for Northern Ireland’s U19s but most recently has turned out for England and Wellens is backing the Tottenham Hotspur loanee to reach the top.
“Going forward Championship will be minimum for him,” he said. “Unless we’re in the Championship, there’s no way we get him back next year.
“The plan for Jamie was one of two things. He comes to us, develops, grows into a man and then goes back to Tottenham and maybe gets into their first team.
“If not, then he goes to the Championship, so there is a clear development plan for him going forward.
“Spurs have been great with us, loaned us one of their best young players and we think we’ve developed him really well over the last six months.
“And if he carries on with the same attitude, the same intensity, the same work ethic and mentality, then he might be playing against City week in, week out.”