Oxford Sunnyside feel former Glentoran midfielder will 'add another dimension' after summer arrival

Oxford Sunnyside feel the arrival of former Glentoran midfielder Ciaran O’Connor will “add another dimension” to their squad.

O’Connor has been without a club since departing Newry City in January and has now recovered from a MCL tear which kept him sidelined for five months.

The 28-year-old has previously spent time on the books of Dundalk, Finn Harps, Warrenpoint Town and the Glens, who he joined in 2020, before joining Newry in a permanent deal in 2023.

He spent 18 months at The Showgrounds, making 25 Premiership appearances throughout the 2023/24 campaign and was limited to only 14 outings last term due to injury.

O’Connor will now further strengthen an Oxford Sunnyside squad which includes the likes of his former Newry team-mate Adam Salley and Cohen Henderson.

Northern Ireland’s third-tier is set to be hugely competitive once again next term with high-profile managerial arrivals in Gary Hamilton (Ballymacash Rangers) and Stuart King (Newry) while Ballyclare Comrades have also dropped into the Premier Intermediate League.

Announcing O’Connor’s arrival, Sunnyside posted: “We are delighted to announce our latest signing, midfielder Ciaran O’Connor.

“28 year old Dundalk man Ciaran arrives with an abundance of Premiership and Championship experience at clubs such as Glentoran, Warrenpoint and Newry City AFC.