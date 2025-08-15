Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin admits it’s “impossible to compete” against some of their Irish League rivals with bigger pockets – but he insists they’re not interested in using that as an excuse, feeling he has the squad at his disposal to thrive in the Premiership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McLaughlin has brought 11 new players to Mourneview Park this summer while 13 have departed on a permanent basis as the former Cliftonville chief looks to help propel Glenavon up the table.

The Irish League landscape continues to change with a host of clubs welcoming further investment in a drive to compete for major honours or European football, giving players more options when it comes to choosing their next destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon began their new Premiership campaign with a 2-0 defeat at home to Ballymena United last weekend with eight new recruits featuring and McLaughlin will be keen to see a response at Carrick Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

While the Lurgan Blues chief knows competing for top talent is a difficult task, he believes Glenavon have compiled a squad capable of challenging Northern Ireland’s elite.

"We’ll not be using the finances and resources that are in the league as an excuse,” he said. “Everybody can do their own thing.

"We’ve got a lot of top young talent here and if I can maximise it and get the best out of them every week then we’re more than capable of competing against the likes of Linfield, Coleraine and Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll definitely not be using that. There are plenty of excuses there if you want them, part-time vs full-time, money available – we’ve a talented group of players.

"Myself and the staff have worked extremely hard to attract the players we have and assembling the squad that we have. We’re happy.

"There’s always room for improvements, but when we get them firing on all cylinders we’re more than a match for anybody. Sooner we can do that the better.”

When asked how he’s found the summer transfer window with fellow Irish League managers remarking on the money now available across the Premiership, McLaughlin added: "It’s unbelievably hard to get a player because of what’s on offer elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once those other clubs with the finances behind them are interested then it’s impossible to compete.

"You find it difficult, but we can offer good football, great facilities and we’ve good, honest, hardworking people around the club. You're given a platform to play.

"If it’s money they’re after then they’ll go elsewhere, but the players we’ve brought in have been brilliant and they can see what we can offer them and they want to be part of it.”

The transfer window remains open for the rest of this month, providing Irish League clubs with an opportunity to recruit further, but McLaughlin doesn’t know yet if Glenavon will add.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You never know,” he added. “There’s always room for improvement, any manager will tell you the same.

"Everybody wants more, we all want more, and until the window closes you never know what can happen, between players coming and going.