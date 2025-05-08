Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin believes new recruit Oran O’Kane “fits the bill perfectly” having tracked his progress closely at H&W Welders.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Dunganon Swifts before joining Championship outfit Welders last summer, making 28 league appearances in the most recent campaign as Paul Kee’s side narrowly missed out on a shot at Premiership promotion.

O’Kane previously made seven top-flight appearances for Dungannon during the 2022/23 campaign under Dean Shiels before spending the following season on loan at Dollingstown in the Premier Intermediate League.

He becomes Glenavon’s first summer signing, arriving at Mourneview Park upon the expiration of his Welders contract, and McLaughlin believes left-back O’Kane possesses attributes which will help bolster his side.

Oran O'Kane is welcomed to Glenavon by assistant Colin Coates. (Photo by Glenavon FC)

“We’ve been watching Oran for the last year whilst he’s been at the Welders,” said McLaughlin. “He’s another young player, from good stock, coming to Glenavon on top of what we already have.

“He fits the bill perfectly and ticks all the boxes of what we’re looking for – young, hungry and aggressive, has loads of ability and is a really gifted footballer.

"We’re really delighted to get him on board and he’ll be a great addition to an already exciting young squad we’re putting together at Glenavon.”

He’s the latest young star handed an opportunity by McLaughlin with the likes of Chris Atherton, Paul McGovern, Harry Lynch and Sean Carlin all impressing throughout the recent campaign where Glenavon finished in 10th.

The Lurgan Blues have previously confirmed that Mark Haughey is departing the club after making 190 appearances across two spells either side of a successful eight-year stint at Linfield.