Paddy McLaughlin confident new Glenavon striker will 'excite fans and score goals'

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin is confident new striker Francely Lomboto will “excite fans and score goals” after joining from Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old netted four times in 25 League of Ireland Premier Division appearances for Sligo this season and will now reunite with former team-mate Stephen Mallon at Mourneview Park.

Lomboto was enjoying his maiden campaign with Sligo having joined from Galway United in November 2024.

He was a consistent presence in the Galway team, racking up 84 league appearances for his local club and scored 10 times.

Francely Lomboto has joined Glenavon from Sligo Rovers. (Photo by Glenavon FC)

Lomboto becomes McLaughlin’s 10th signing of what has been an impressive summer window with the likes of Kyle McClelland, Harry Murphy and Kris Lowe also arriving in Lurgan.

“It’s great to get Francely on board,” said McLaughlin. “He’s a powerful and quick striker who will excite fans and score goals with the service he gets from our wide players.

"We’re buzzing to get him in and I have to thank the club for once again backing me in the transfer market.

"We know Sligo are disappointed to lose him but once we knew he may be available we moved quickly to get the deal done and we’re delighted to have him here.”

On the move, Lomboto said: “I’m delighted to join the club.