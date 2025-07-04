Paddy McLaughlin delighted to fight off Irish League competition for former Cliftonville star while teenage sensation completes dream Chelsea move

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin believes winning the race to sign former Cliftonville winger Stephen Mallon “shows the pull” that the Lurgan Blues have and believes their new recruit will excite the club’s supporters.

The News Letter reported on Thursday that a number of Premiership clubs were interested in acquiring Mallon’s services, including Glenavon, and McLaughlin’s men have now sealed the deal on a multi-year contract.

Mallon, who started his career at Sheffield United, departed Sligo Rovers by mutual consent on Wednesday after spending 12 months with the League of Ireland club, making 20 Premier Division appearances during that time.

The 26-year-old joined Cliftonville from Bohemians in 2022 but missed the majority of his first season in North Belfast due to injury – Mallon spent a year on the sidelines before returning to action in September 2023.

Stephen Mallon has reunited with Paddy McLaughlin at Glenavon. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

He made 20 Premiership appearances throughout the 2023/24 campaign and featured in the Reds’ Irish Cup final triumph over Linfield as Jim Magilton’s side ended the club’s 45-year wait for competition glory.

It was McLaughlin that brought Mallon to Solitude and he’s delighted to have an opportunity to work with him once again.

“We’re absolutely delighted to get Stephen on board,” McLaughlin told the club’s website. “Once we found out there was a possibility of signing him from Sligo we were straight on it.

"Dee McCauley our analyst worked his socks off to get the deal done as quickly as possible and we’re really pleased Stephen chose to come to Glenavon.

“Top players are never short of offers and Stephen was no different.

"For him to give us the nod over some of the sides who were interested in him is pleasing and shows the pull that a club like Glenavon has.

"We’re glad that Stephen could see what we’re trying to build here and wants to be part of that.

“There’s a certain calibre of player that gets fans excited and off their feet. Currently there are only a couple of those types of players in the league – for example Joel Cooper and Jamie Glackin – and Stephen can bring that excitement and energy to Glenavon.

"We’re really looking forward to seeing Stephen in action and hope the fans are too.”

While Mallon has arrived at Mourneview Park, Glenavon have confirmed teenage sensation Chris Atherton has officially completed his dream move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Atherton is amongst the most exciting young stars to emerge from Northern Ireland’s top-flight in recent years and made his Glenavon debut aged only 13 years and 329 days, becoming the youngest player to feature in a match in the United Kingdom.

Now 16, Atherton racked up 24 Premiership appearances last season, scoring his maiden goal in March’s 2-0 win over Loughgall, and will take the next step in his journey at Stamford Bridge.

The club posted: “Glenavon FC can confirm that academy product Chris Atherton has left the club to swap the blue of Lurgan for that of London in signing for English Premier League side Chelsea.