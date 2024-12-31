Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Glenavon clinched a 2-0 victory over nine-man Ballymena United at the Showgrounds that left manager Paddy McLaughlin “delighted” as his side sealed back-to-back victories.

Peter Campbell and David McDaid were on target for the Lurgan Blues on Monday as new boss McLaughlin toasted his first away success at the helm.

He told BBC Sport NI: “To come here and get three points, I'm delighted, all our points had come at Mourneview, so it is good to get one away and get that off our backs, it is good to get back-to-back wins.

“It is a tough place to come, and the pitch wasn't great, but I thought our boys were excellent, they defended the box really well and when the chances came, we took them.”

Glenavon's David McDaid celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Ballymena

Campbell has rediscovered his goalscoring touch since McLaughlin’s appointment and the Glenavon manager said he was now showing his full potential, with McDaid also being singled out for praise.

“Davy has been incredible for us in the last few weeks, so it is good to see him get his goal, he never stops working,” McLaughlin continued.

“Peter is a top player, he got off to a slow enough start this season but you see now what he is all about, he is committed to the cause and if he keeps playing the way he is playing the sky is the limit.”

Glenavon broke the deadline after 55 minutes when Michael O’Connor released Campbell, whose shot went in off keeper Sean O’Neill.

Thirteen minutes later, the visitors were awarded a penalty after Kym Nelson’s tackle on O’Connor, with McDaid eventually heading in after his spot kick was initially saved.