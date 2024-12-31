Paddy McLaughlin 'delighted' with Glenavon victory on road at nine-man Ballymena
Peter Campbell and David McDaid were on target for the Lurgan Blues on Monday as new boss McLaughlin toasted his first away success at the helm.
He told BBC Sport NI: “To come here and get three points, I'm delighted, all our points had come at Mourneview, so it is good to get one away and get that off our backs, it is good to get back-to-back wins.
“It is a tough place to come, and the pitch wasn't great, but I thought our boys were excellent, they defended the box really well and when the chances came, we took them.”
Campbell has rediscovered his goalscoring touch since McLaughlin’s appointment and the Glenavon manager said he was now showing his full potential, with McDaid also being singled out for praise.
“Davy has been incredible for us in the last few weeks, so it is good to see him get his goal, he never stops working,” McLaughlin continued.
“Peter is a top player, he got off to a slow enough start this season but you see now what he is all about, he is committed to the cause and if he keeps playing the way he is playing the sky is the limit.”
Glenavon broke the deadline after 55 minutes when Michael O’Connor released Campbell, whose shot went in off keeper Sean O’Neill.
Thirteen minutes later, the visitors were awarded a penalty after Kym Nelson’s tackle on O’Connor, with McDaid eventually heading in after his spot kick was initially saved.
Ballymena ended the game with nine men after Sean Brown was shown a red card after a tackle on Len O’Sullivan, while Nelson was sent off for a second bookable offence.