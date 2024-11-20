Paddy McLaughlin feels adding Irish League legend to Glenavon backroom staff is 'major coup' for Lurgan Blues
After McLaughlin was appointed on Sunday by the Mourneview Park outfit, he moved quickly to assemble his coaching team and it was confirmed on Tuesday evening during their 2-1 Mid-Ulster Cup semi-final defeat to Dungannon Swifts that Coates would be joining him alongside Marty McCann.
It was McLaughlin that brought Coates, who won three Irish League titles during a trophy-laden 18-year spell with Crusaders, to Cliftonville from Glenavon when he was manager of the Reds and the pair collected a League Cup crown together in 2022.
A year later, McLaughlin departed to become Derry City assistant manager and former Northern Ireland international Coates joined Ballymena United, but they stayed in contact and will now hope to transform Glenavon’s fortunes.
"It’s brilliant to get Coatesy on board,” he said. “We thank Ballymena and appreciate their help and support to release him from his contract.
"He’s a key figure up there at Ballymena but it was vital bringing Coatesy in. I’ve a lot of respect for him and he was vital for me as a player at Cliftonville.
"I stayed in touch with him, he speaks well and he has a brilliant knowledge of the game, especially in the Irish League. What a career he had as a player – I’m sure he will have just as successful a career as a coach and manager some day. Getting him onboard was brilliant for everyone involved.”
Coates brings a wealth of knowledge into his first senior coaching role having made over 600 appearances across competitions and McLaughlin feels he’s the perfect role model for Glenavon’s young squad.
"You could see when he speaks that players listen to him and he’s highly respected because of the career he has had and the success,” he added. “He has won league titles and captained top sides.
"When he was at Cliftonville everyone respected what he said and did. He looks after himself superbly well and he’s a great example for any young player. It’s a major coup for us bringing Coatesy in.”
