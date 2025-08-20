Paddy McLaughlin feels former Manchester United youngster has 'proven why we brought him here' with early Irish League performances

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin has praised the impact made by former Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney since his arrival at Mourneview Park – and is adamant his side will soon be rewarded with Premiership points after losing their third consecutive game against Glentoran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following defeats to Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers, McLaughlin’s men were beaten 2-0 at The Oval on Tuesday evening with Jordan Stewart netting his first goal since returning to the club before Jordan Jenkins sealed victory late on for the hosts.

Only Dungannon Swifts (nine) have conceded more goals than Glenavon at this very early stage of the campaign, but Carney, who joined from Newport County, has impressed McLaughlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old previously enjoyed an Irish League stint with Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown and also spent time on the books of Sunderland.

Jacob Carney joined Glenavon from Newport County. (Photo by Glenavon FC)

Carney was credited with eight saves in East Belfast and McLaughlin believes he’s already repaid his faith after Mark Byrne and Tadhg Ryan were both placed on the transfer list.

"He has been excellent – we knew that before we brought him in,” McLaughlin told the club’s media channel. “I know a few eyebrows were raised when the two boys went on the transfer list, but it wasn’t anything to do with them.

"We just seen one of the top goalkeepers that the Irish League has seen over the last number of years become available and we were delighted to get him on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has proven why we brought him here – his kicking, his handling and everything about him is superb. It’s unfortunate for him because he has played so well and not kept a clean sheet, he’s probably wondering how because he’s playing so well himself.

"We have to stop giving up these cheap chances. The two chances were cheap, soft, losing the ball with no pressure on and they’ve countered us twice.

"That’s the difference with the top-end and bottom-end of the division – we’ve given up two half-chances and they’ve scored them, we have created four or five and haven’t taken any.

"We have to change that...when we do, things will certainly change dramatically.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon are the sole side yet to score a Premiership goal this season and they’ll next face high-flying Coleraine, who have kept three consecutive clean sheets.

McLaughlin had four strikers on the pitch in the closing stages against Glentoran and he’s confident fortunes will change soon.

"We created more chances in this game than we did in the previous two,” he added. “I know we’re only three games into the season and people are asking how we don’t have points or goals, but these things will come.

"If they keep playing like that, if they keep working like that, these things will come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to trust what these players are doing, trust myself and the staff, and we’ll look back on this run as a steep learning curve because it’s a young group.

"There’s 13 new players in there. We’re not looking for excuses in any way – we know it’s the results business we’re in and we need to get points on the board.