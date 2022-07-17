Paddy McLaughlin feels Jamie McDonagh will get 'even bigger and better'

McDonagh has impressed for the Reds after making the switch from Glentoran 12 months ago scoring seven goals and registering a staggering 27 assists in 44 appearances.

He has started this season where he left off the last providing the cross for Ronan Hale to score in the recent Europa Conference League clash with DAC in Slovakia.

McDonagh's new deal sees him remain at Solitude until 2025 at least and McLaughlin labelled the winger as "a dream" for any striker to play alongside.

Jamie McDonagh has committed to Cliftonville until 2025

"We knew we were bringing in a special talent when he first signed him and he showed his quality from the first minute he came in the door,” sthe Reds boss told the club website.

“Jamie’s a player who gets supporters up off their seats and he must be a dream for any striker to play alongside.