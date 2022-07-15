Paddy McLaughlin feels result was harsh on Cliftonville

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Slovakia the home side fell further behind after 12 minutes when Dominik Veselovsky found the target.

A magnificent 65th-minute Nikola Krstovic strike put the tie beyond reach, with the same player adding a late penalty to wrap up a 5-1 aggregate win for the visitors, but McLaughlin felt his side gave a good account of themselves over the two ties.

“Over the course of the two games, I thought we were excellent and played a lot of good stuff,” he told the Cliftonville website.

Cliftonville players react as DAC’s Nikola Krstovic scores from the penalty spot

“Out in Slovakia last week, we were very good and kept the tie alive. It was the same at Solitude, probably right up until their second goal.

“We knew we had to score twice no matter what happened and even when we went behind, that was still the case if we wanted to go through.

“At 1-0 down at half-time, we knew it was important that we scored the first goal and, just as we’d done in the first-half, we stated the second-half really well, we created a couple of chances and I think their first shot in anger in the second-half was the second goal and that was game over.

“It was a killer blow and you can see why the big boy Krstovic is a Montenegro international – touch, bang, top corner before anybody knew what had happened,” added McLaughlin.

“The ability to do that after winning what looked like a fifty-fifty tackle, he maybe gets a lucky break of the ball but gets a touch, gets it out of his feet and put it in the corner from 25 yards. You can’t say anything else but ‘what a strike’ – that was the killer blow because it was game over then.

“The third goal’s harsh and the scoreline’s a bit harsh on our boys because of how hard they worked and how well they played.