All the main action was squeezed into six second-half minutes at the Showgrounds with the Reds – who were looking for a response following their shock 2-1 defeat to Dungannon Swifts last time out – taking the lead through Ronan Hale before Donal Scullion struck back almost immediately with his first league goal of the season.

McLaughlin’s men weren’t behind for long though as Curran smashed home from close range after Joe Gormley controlled a long ball into Newry’s box to get Cliftonville back to winning ways after going three without a victory in all competitions.

With five games to go in the split, the Solitude outfit sit in third, trailing second-placed Linfield by two points while leaders Larne are seven ahead, so McLaughlin knew nothing but three points would do against a Newry side that remain in 10th on goal difference from Dungannon in the race for Premiership survival.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin

Bottom club Portadown didn’t have a weekend fixture due to Glentoran’s international call-ups with Conor McMenamin drafted into Michael O’Neill’s senior squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland before being forced to withdraw due to a calf injury while 19-year-old Aaron Wightman – who has played 14 league games for the Glens this season – started in both of Northern Ireland U19s Euro qualifying defeats to France and Romania.

“Fair play to our boys, they stuck with it,” the Cliftonville boss told the club website.

“They kept plugging away and got us a lead, lost the lead and then regained it. It takes a lot of character to do that. They could have let their heads go down when we conceded that equaliser, but they refused to give up and managed to find another gear and dug out that second goal.