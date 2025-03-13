Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin praised teenage defender Harry Lynch for seizing his opportunity by producing an “unbelievable performance” which included scoring in the Lurgan Blues’ dramatic 3-3 Premiership draw against Glentoran.

Lynch hadn’t featured in the league since October before being called upon at The Oval on Wednesday evening with captain Barney McKeown missing through suspension while Harry Murphy was ineligible to play against his parent club after joining Glenavon on loan in January.

The 18-year-old, who signed a new three-year contract at Mourneview Park last summer, was a regular presence at the start of this season but has had to bide his time in a side that have impressed over recent months.

Lynch immediately repaid McLaughlin, showing his undoubted talent by sending Glenavon into half-time with a two-goal advantage after adding to Michael O’Connor’s opener.

Glenavon's Harry Lynch celebrates scoring during their 3-3 Premiership draw with Glentoran. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Declan Devine’s men, who were fresh off BetMcLean Cup final disappointment, roared back after the break with Joe Thomson and a Jordan Jenkins brace completing their comeback, but another Lurgan Blues teenager, Paul McGovern, ultimately salvaged a point.

A number of Glenavon players battled through injury or illness to make themselves available in East Belfast, but McLaughlin reserved special praise for Lynch after a standout showing.

"Sean Carlin is playing through injury, Peter Campbell has been sick over the last couple of games but is fighting through that to get on the pitch, Niall Quinn wasn't well and didn't train Monday night, so we'd boys on the pitch not at 100% but they still put in an unbelievable shift and performance,” he told the club’s media channel. “They deserve credit for that.

"We've boys who weren't available that will come back into the group for Saturday so it's testament to them all.

"Harry Lynch put in a Man of the Match performance. He has waited patiently for his time, trains hard, stays focused, keeps his head down and soldiers through anything that comes at him.

"He got a shout with our two regular centre-halves missing and he puts in an unbelievable performance alongside Niall Quinn.

"It's testament to them all and the character in the group is really strong. We'd no doubt we could come here and get a result because yes they are young but they are top players."

Glenavon talisman Peter Campbell has been back to his best since McLaughlin’s arrival, scoring four times and providing a further four assists in 13 Premiership matches under the former Cliftonville chief, including setting up two goals in Wednesday’s draw.

"Harry was excellent and our best player,” added McLaughlin. “Peter had another two assists.

"Michael scored tonight and I'm sure he will be disappointed he didn't score a second, but he should be delighted with his performance, work rate and intensity.

"I'd be hard on our strikers and wide players about goals and assists and Peter has stepped up to the mark over the last weeks and months.