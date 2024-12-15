Paddy McLaughlin has confirmed Glenavon have made the “no-brainer” decision to introduce an extra night of training, moving from two sessions per week to three, as they look to keep up with other Premiership teams.

With Coleraine making the transition during the summer, the Irish League now have four full-time clubs with Glentoran, Larne and Linfield also professional outfits while others have a mix of training either two or three nights per week.

The Lurgan Blues will now ramp up their preparations on a permanent basis as McLaughlin looks to steer his new club clear of any potential relegation trouble – Glenavon currently sit three points ahead of bottom side Loughgall in 11th and are three adrift of Carrick Rangers ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Crusaders at Mourneview Park.

With an originally scheduled showdown with the Crues being postponed due to Storm Darragh and this weekend’s match against Larne scrapped earlier this season due to the Inver Reds making a Conference League trip to Azerbaijan, Glenavon haven’t played a competitive game since November 30.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

McLaughlin’s tenure started with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown before a dramatic 3-3 draw against Coleraine where Matthew Snoddy scored in injury time to complete a comeback.

The former Cliftonville boss feels an adjustment to their training schedule will only benefit Glenavon in the fight for survival.

“To my mind it is a no-brainer,” McLaughlin told the club’s website. “With outside investment many clubs in this league are now full time or almost full time. We must prepare better, or we will be left behind.

“We have more time to work on aspects of the game where we need to improve. The players who play on the left will develop a better understanding of how they function together.

"We will also improve our fitness. The Premiership has become a very demanding, high intensity league. Games are played at one hundred miles per hour. We must meet that challenge head on.

"The bottom line is that by spending extra minutes on the pitch, the lads will improve individually, and we will become a better team.

“Institute were promoted to the Premiership with a young squad and got a lot of praise for the quality of the football they played. That was down, to a large degree, to the hours they spent training together.

"Although it has only started at Glenavon, I already see, in quite a few cases, the difference it is making. Obviously, it is going to take time for all the benefits to become clear, but I am convinced it is the way forward.

“It has led to changes in their Monday night routine, but they have all been willing to go with it. I appreciate that it will reduce the amount of time they have to spend with their families. But, if they are to be successful, they must spend more time together on the training pitch.”