Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin hailed the performance of two-goal Peter Campbell in his team’s stroll in the sun against Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue on Saturday.

The youthful Lurgan Blues were much too slick, clever and progressive for a team that were burdened by an upcoming midweek relegation fight with Annagh United.

Campbell netted two beauties from distance, with Paul McGovern and Araon Heaney also getting in on the scoring stakes.

It was hardly surprising McLaughlin was oozing with praise for star man Campbell.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

“Peter has been a class act since I’ve came to the club,” he said. “In December and January, in my opinion, he was the best player in the league, but he didn’t get recognised.

“It wasn’t for me to decide, but he has maintained those high standards throughout. It was no surprise to me he hit those two brilliant finishes...he has that in his locker.

“It was also good for him to finish the season with a strong performance. He was playing against his hometown club, so it was great for him.”

McLaughlin was also gushing with praise for some of his young guns – Matty Allen, Heaney, Ben Wilson and Calum Hamilton – the son of former manager Gary Hamilton.

“We have some great kids coming through,” he added. “Some of them are only 16 years of age.

"They have been excellent over the past few weeks.

“We’ve put them in. It doesn’t matter what age they are, they are good enough. If you are good enough, you play. They’ve proved that.

“They’ve proved that in training. And, they have proved that over the past few weeks.

“It was a chance for them to showcase what they had for next year. They have come through the test with flying colours.”

The curtain may have come down on Glenavon’s season, but McLaughlin admitted the work goes on.

“We are working hard behind the scenes over the last few weeks,” he said. “There are a lot of things going on, we want to get things in order.

“We are trying to attract one or two players to strengthen what we have at the minute.

“Yes, the young boys will now come into contention as well. I think the future will be bright for Glenavon. We are ready for the challenge next year.”

With a make-or-break double-header against Annagh United looming, Carrick Rangers boss Stephen Baxter rested his ‘starting eleven’ for the weekend game.

“We had the luxury of being able to rest quite a number of players to allow us to prepare for the play-off...we didn’t want to risk injury,” he said. “It also gave me the chance to see some of our younger lads in this environment.