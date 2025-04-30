Paddy McLaughlin praises 'model professional' as former Linfield star makes final Glenavon appearance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin hailed Mark Haughey as “a model professional” after the former Linfield star played his final game for the Lurgan Blues in their weekend win over Carrick Rangers.

Haughey started his career at Mourneview Park before joining the Blues in 2013, winning four Premiership titles and two Irish Cup crowns during a trophy-laden eight-year stay.

He returned to Glenavon in 2021 but has seen his involvement over recent seasons limited due to injuries, picking up an ACL injury in December 2022 and made just seven league appearances this term, including one final outing as McLaughlin’s men defeated Carrick 4-0 at Taylors Avenue on Saturday.

In total, Haughey played 190 times across both Glenavon spells and McLaughlin says the 34-year-old has been a source of inspiration for the next generation of stars coming through the ranks in Lurgan.

Glenavon’s Mark Haughey in action against Cliftonville earlier this season. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

“Mark has been a model professional since he signed his first contract for Glenavon,” he told the club’s website. “He has won every trophy in the local game and a host of personal awards.

"He has also been an inspiration to the young players he has nurtured and helped, not least Isaac Baird who has just come through the same battle against serious injury which he has faced.”

“It is a major disappointment that he has only been available for a handful of games since Colin Coates, Marty McCann and I arrived.

"If we had had him, injury free and fully fit, it would undoubtedly have made us a better team.

“We will have a further opportunity to acknowledge his contribution when we play Linfield in a few months. But, in the meantime, we wish him and his family well.”

Haughey will enjoy a testimonial match this summer when Glenavon take on Linfield at Mourneview Park.

“I would like to put on record my sincere thanks to Glenavon’s directors, managers, coaches, volunteers and supporters for the fabulous way they have treated me, since I arrived 20 years ago,” said Haughey. “The people are what makes any club and at Mourneview Park there are lots of special people.

"When I left Linfield four years ago, although I had several offers, there was only one place I was going to continue my career.

"The only disappointment is that, due to injury, I have not been able to play as often as I would have wanted to.