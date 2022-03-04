Paddy McLaughlin praises team after scooping Manager award
Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin is the Aktivora Manager of the Month for February.
McLaughlin’s men finished the month with a 100% record. The Reds started February with an Irish Cup victory over Carrick Rangers before recording Premiership wins over Carrick, Coleraine, Warrenpoint Town and Crusaders.
It’s the third time McLaughlin has won the Football Writers’ monthly prize in his career, and the second time this season.
He said: “I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ and their sponsors for this award.
“To finish the month with a 100% record is a fantastic achievement. It’s a reflection on the whole team and backroom staff, not just me.
I can’t praise the boys enough for the work they have put in this season. We will keep that going until the end of the season.”