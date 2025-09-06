Paddy McLaughlin provides potential injury return timeline for Glenavon talisman after 'devastating' absence

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin admits the injury absence of talisman Peter Campbell has been “devastating” to his side and has provided a potential timeline for his return.

McLaughlin has been without Campbell for the majority of this season with the winger missing four of their opening five league games – his sole appearance came as a substitute against Coleraine last month.

Campbell’s form picked up significantly after McLaughlin was appointed last term, ending the campaign with seven Premiership goals – only Davy McDaid (eight) contributed more for the Co Armagh club – alongside six assists.

The 27-year-old’s extended time on the sidelines is a major blow for the Lurgan Blues, who have yet to pick up a point ahead of Saturday’s visit of Dungannon Swifts, but McLaughlin insists Campbell won’t be rushed back.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“James Heaney and Peter Campbell are both still out but apart from that we are in good shape,” McLaughlin told the club’s website. “It goes without saying that we miss Peter badly.

"Losing him has been devastating. He gives so much to the team in terms of commitment and quality on the ball.

"Fortunately, we have a very good physio in Scott Hughes. He is working with him. Scott’s prognosis at this stage is four to six weeks but that will have to be kept under review. Much as we need him, he won’t be back in the side until he is ready.”

Glenavon registered their first win of the season in a midweek 4-0 Mid-Ulster Cup triumph over Coagh United and McLaughlin hopes they can take some confidence from the result.

“I know that we were playing lower league opposition, but it was still good for morale to keep a clean sheet, score four times and get a victory,” he added. “We played some decent football and a few of the goals were outstanding.

"Credit to Ben Wilson for his fabulous strike from distance and Luke McGerrigan for getting on the scoresheet again.