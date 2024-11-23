Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​It’s a case of out with the old, in with the new at Glenavon – but in one area new boss Paddy McLaughlin will be hoping for a little bit of history repeating.​

Having signed on last Sunday as a replacement for Stephen McDonnell, McLaughlin stepped into the Lurgan Blues dug-out on Tuesday for the first time in a Mid-Ulster Senior Cup loss to Dungannon Swifts.

Now he takes charge of Glenavon for the first time with Sports Direct Premiership points at stake – in a derby date away to Portadown he views as “a baptism of fire”.

A tally of 15 points from 17 league games has left Glenavon with only Loughgall sitting below in the senior standings.

Manager Paddy McLaughlin (right) in the Glenavon dugout for the first time. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

That form ultimately led to Glenavon officials making a change last weekend and turning to McLaughlin.

However, one of the three league wins recorded under McDonnell came against Portadown – one of two derby triumphs recorded by Glenavon inside a matter of days, with Mid-Ulster Senior Cup progress a reward on top of the welcome league points.

An extension of that derby form would kick life off in style for McLaughlin.

"It’s a baptism of fire...away to Portadown,” said McLaughlin. "But that’s what you want, to be involved in those kind of games.

"I sat in the stand for too many weekends and sat in the house for long enough...I’m just buzzing to be back in that cauldron again.

“It’s supposed to be sold out so big interest in it and that’s why you want to be involved, that’s why you put the hours in...a big derby game.

"I’m looking forward to getting back."

Although excited by the long-term potential, McLaughlin accepts the immediate task centres on short-term gains.

"Glenavon is a fantastic club full of good players probably just under-performing.

"It’s up to me to turn it around.”

He added: "We have to strip it back down, I’m not going in with a magic wand or to make empty promises.

"It’s back to basics, stop giving away soft goals for a start, have more control in the game and keep possession better.

"Ultimately, trying to create chances for our strikers at the top end, I don’t think we’ve been scoring enough goals.

"For now, we need to get points on the board.

“If that means rolling up the sleeves for a couple of weeks and riding things out then that’s what has to be done.”

McLaughlin views points as a priority at present over future planning.

"It’s a big challenge, we’re at the wrong end of the table and results have dictated that so you’ve got to go in and try to change that,” he said. "The league’s so competitive, it’s going to be difficult but there’s nothing impossible in football.

"I think with hard work and the right people around you and the right players – which we have – we’ve more than every chance of getting points on the board and pulling away.”