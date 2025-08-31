Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin revealed he believes their summer transfer business is now complete, holding “full faith and trust” in the players recruited despite watching his side fall to a fifth consecutive Premiership defeat against Cliftonville on Saturday.

The Lurgan Blues have been one of the busiest Irish League clubs when it comes to recruitment, bringing their incomings to 13 with the loan arrivals of Bridel Bosakani and Josh Kee, while 13 have also departed Mourneview Park on a permanent basis.

It has been a tough start to the new campaign for McLaughlin’s men, who are one of two teams yet to collect a Premiership point with goals from Joe Gormley, Harry Wilson and Jonny Addis condemning them to a 3-1 loss at Solitude.

Summer signing Francely Lomboto netted his first Glenavon goal, but it was another setback with the County Armagh club sitting 11th ahead of next weekend’s clash against bottom side Dungannon Swifts.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin shows his disappointment during his side's Premiership defeat to Cliftonville. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

With the transfer window still open, McLaughlin has an opportunity to further strengthen, but he doesn’t foresee himself dipping back into the market.

"I'd imagine so (we’re finished),” he told the club’s media channel. “We've strengthened all areas and it's about making things gel and click.

"The sooner, the better obviously - we're five games in and don't have a point on the board...it's important we change that as soon as possible.

"The players that we've brought in we have full faith and trust in them, it's up to us now to get their heads up because confidence has started to take a knock over the last couple of games.

"I thought we played well against Coleraine, but when another defeat comes around against Cliftonville, you can see confidence and heads dropping. It's important we get heads up, chests out and move on to next week."

Only Dungannon (13) have conceded more goals at this early stage than Glenavon (10) and McLaughlin knows his side need to make quick defensive improvements.

"The goals we're conceding are soft and poor,” he added. “We're giving ourselves a mountain to climb.

"The goals we are giving up aren't brilliant moves or rockets, it's just soft defending and it's disappointing.

"The first one we give it away cheaply and Joe Gormley does what he does, half-a-chance and it's a goal.

"The second we don't deal with it and the third is a free-kick from the halfway line and we don't win the first or second one and it makes its way into our net. These are the things that happen when your luck is down.

"On the flipside, we've had a great call for a penalty turned down, their keeper has made a couple of great saves and we haven't capitalised on our chances.