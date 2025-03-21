Paddy McLaughlin 'totally committed to developing young players' as three Glenavon teenagers, including son of Irish League legend, now training with senior squad
The Premiership side have developed a reputation over the years for trusting in youth and this season has been no different with teenagers Chris Atherton, Paul McGovern and Harry Lynch all playing important roles while the likes of David Toure, Len O’Sullivan and Sean Carlin, who are all aged 21 or under, have also impressed.
Glenavon’s U18s have progressed into a Mid Ulster Youth Cup final against Dungannon Swifts while their U16 side currently sit fifth in the NIFL Academy League, showing that the future remains bright at Mourneview Park.
Teenagers Mattie Allen, Luke McGerrigan and Calum Hamilton, who is the son of former manager and Irish League legend Gary, have all been training regularly with the senior squad and McLaughlin says he has no hesitation in handing opportunities to young players.
“We have an exceptional Academy,” McLaughlin told the club’s website. “The coaches do a fantastic job.
"These three lads are the latest to come off the conveyor belt. They have all acquitted themselves well.
"I am totally committed to developing young players so, if the opportunity presents itself, I will include them in matchday squads and give them opportunities to play.”
While Glenavon have missed out on a top-six Premiership finish, they remain in the race for European football ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Larne, currently sitting seven points behind seventh-placed Portadown with six matches left to play.
Larne, who have now officially been dethroned as champions by Linfield, have their sights set on second as they look to secure an automatic place in Conference League qualifying next term.
“They have quality all through their squad,” added McLaughlin on Larne. “They are probably disappointed at their failure to make a sustained bid for the title, but that doesn’t change the fact that they have good players.
"Qualification for Europe is their target now and they are in a strong position to finish second. They will be aiming to take all three points. We will need to be at our very best to beat them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.