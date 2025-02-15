​Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin wants to pull away the Mourneview Park welcome mat and turn a trip to Lurgan one opponents will “dread”.

McLaughlin will aim to extend his unbeaten league record on home turf this weekend when Cliftonville come to town – with Glenavon kicking off his Mourneview Park era as Stephen McDonnell’s November replacement with a draw against Coleraine before wins over Crusaders, Portadown and Carrick Rangers.

On the road, McLaughlin has recent back-to-back wins as signs of progress under his leadership following defeats in the first two away league tests.

“Mourneview Park is a stadium which players and supporters love to visit because the pitch and facilities are so good,” said McLaughlin on the official club website. “We are trying to change that.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We want them to dread coming to Lurgan.

"To do that we need to keep the good recent run of results going.”

McLaughlin, of course, can count on plenty of friendly faces from the Cliftonville camp thanks to his past period as Reds boss during which he won the League Cup and Co Antrim Shield.

And both clubs need only look back to the recent Irish Cup clash in Belfast won by Cliftonville for inspiration, motivation and preparation.

“They are a quality side,” said McLaughlin. “That was evident in the game at Solitude and it will be the same on Saturday.

“They have played two league matches in the last four or five days.

“Some of their players might have picked up minor knocks...that could help us.

“But, essentially, they will be strong and difficult to beat.

“The lads did everything except win the tie (Irish Cup).

“They have shown that they are every bit as strong as a good Cliftonville side.

"The compliments we received were nice, but it is not what we were looking for.

"This time we want to be on the right end of the result.”

McLaughlin is keen to turn the absence of playmaker Peter Campbell due to suspension into a positive.

“Peter has been exceptional,” said McLaughlin. “But a door will open for someone else...we have some very talented young wingers.