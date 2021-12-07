Paddy McLaughlin’s Cliftonville ready for semi-final stage with Linfield

The Danske Bank Premiership leaders go into tonight’s Co Antrim Shield semi-final against Linfield in top form and on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ballymena United at Solitude on Saturday.

With a cup final the prize for the winners of tonight’s clash in north Belfast, McLaughlin hopes the home support can help his players over the line against David Healy’s troops and he’s confident the Reds can produce the goods.

“You want to be involved in these games,” said the Cliftonville boss. “Every game is a big game and when you’re leading the way in the league everyone lifts their game against you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin. Pic by Pacemaker.

“Obviously when the team’s playing well they’re going through rounds in the cup, so it’s been really good so far.

“We’re in two semi-finals coming up in the next couple of weeks and a few tough games in the league.

“The boys are enjoying their football and the fans are loving it as well.

“Obviously it’s a tough game against Linfield.

“They’re the champions for the last couple of years for a reason...(David) Healy’s got a brilliant side and has worked magic there for the last couple of years.

“They play good stuff and can turn anybody over whenever they’re at themselves as they’re such a good side.

“We know we have to play to our maximum if we want to beat them...we played them twice this year and were unlucky not to come away with more than we did.

“We owe ourselves another big performance and, hopefully, we get a better result...if we do then it’s a cup final.

“It’s going to take a big effort and it’s a big ask, but the boys are flying and enjoying it, especially at Solitude - the fans have been brilliant and make it an intimidating place to come to.

“That gives the players an extra 20 or 30 percent to their game, especially when they’re tired late in the game.

“We’re delighted with how things have gone...people say we’re punching above our weight but I don’t think so.

“I see these boys train four days a week and I know how good they are...I know they’re as good as anybody in the league on their day and they just keep producing big performances at the minute..”

Larne host Ballyclare Comrades in tonight’s other Co Antrim Shield semi-final.

In the Danske Bank Premiership, Dungannon Swifts welcome Warrenpoint Town.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.