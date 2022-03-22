Paddy McNair ruled out of Luxembourg friendly

McNair limped out of Middlesbrough’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday and will not be travelling with the rest of the squad for the challenge match at Stade de Luxembourg.

McNair will stay behind in Northern Ireland for treatment on a bruised foot and it is too early to know if he will be available for the home friendly against Hungary next Tuesday (29 March).

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has not yet joined up with the squad as he has a knee injury which is being monitored by his club.

