Paddy McNair ruled out of Northern Ireland friendlies

Paddy McNair has been ruled out of Northern Ireland’s friendlies against Denmark and Iceland with a groin injury.

The 30-year-old, capped 75 times, took part in a training camp in Marbella earlier this week but did not travel to Copenhagen for Saturday’s game against Denmark, returning to San Diego FC.

Michael O’Neill was already working with a very young squad – 12 of the now 25 players remaining are aged 21 or under – and McNair’s withdrawal has cost the manager his most experienced player for the final phase of preparations for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

“(Alongside) George (Saville), he’s our most senior player, he’s our most capped player in this group of players,” O’Neill said.

Northern Ireland's Paddy McNair. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“He’s obviously gone into a new chapter in his career as well, going to the MLS. I think he’s in a good place because San Diego have had a great start to their first season in MLS, but I think that the squad has to learn to deal with that.

“I think that whilst we’re young, the players are getting used to playing in these types of games and this is the reason we take these types of games so that they are ready to deal with this level of opposition.”

Northern Ireland have lost just three of their last 13 internationals, a run that started with a 2-0 win over Denmark in Belfast in November 2023 – a few months after a frustrating night in Copenhagen that saw a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out by VAR in a 1-0 defeat.

But they come here on the back of a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in March that handed out some harsh lessons. A game away to Denmark, ranked 21st in the world, has the potential for more but O’Neill said it is important his players face them.

“There’s no point playing teams you will beat all the time,” he said. “You won’t get any better if you do that. The result is always important but this is preparation for September.

“We talked about the Sweden game and we were very young on the night and the result was a little bit harsh on us but that is what international football can do. It can be harsh on you.”

Trai Hume has been named as captain for both fixtures as O’Neill continues to rotate the armband within a leadership group.

O’Neill said the 23-year-old can be an inspiration for young players given his rapid progression from the Irish League to the Premier League since joining Sunderland from Linfield in 2022, and praised the no-nonsense defender.

“For me Trai is probably more like the lads that used to be in the squad when I was in it,” O’Neill said. “Nothing seems to faze him. Modern footballers get caught up in a lot of stuff.

“Trai doesn’t seem to be fazed by any of that which is quite refreshing. His feet are firmly on the ground but he is very driven. He’s a straight talker which is good, he’s a good talker in the group and a strong leader.”

When asked how he felt hearing his manager call him a throwback, Hume laughed.

“I get told that,” he said. “I’m sitting here with a mullet and a moustache and I slide tackle a lot so obviously people think that.