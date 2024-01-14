Coleraine duo Stephen O’Donnell and Josh Carson are both confident the tide will soon turn after Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing by Glentoran resulted in the Bannsiders falling out of the Premiership’s top-six.

Oran Kearney’s side have now won just one of their last 10 league games and lost each of the last six matches across competitions with David Fisher’s hat-trick, a Junior brace and Bobby Burns’ strike at The Oval condemning Coleraine to their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

That run of form means the Showgrounds outfit have dropped into seventh on goal difference following Glenavon’s weekend victory over Carrick Rangers and they sit just one point ahead of eighth-placed Loughgall and two in front of Carrick.

Club captain O’Donnell made his first start since August in east Belfast and says the playing group have to take responsibility to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney during their 6-0 defeat against Glentoran at The Oval. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

"Some of the criticism has definitely been deserved – performances haven’t been where they should have been,” he told the club’s media channel. “Us as a group haven’t rewarded the manager when getting an opportunity to start for Coleraine.

"It’s a difficult period in terms of there’s a transition of players but that doesn’t gloss over the result and performance today. We came with a good enough team to get a result and not only have we been beaten but given away really poor goals.

"The message from us is stop talking, stop making excuses and let’s get back on the training pitch, back to what we’re good at and for large parts of the first-half I thought we did well outside of the two goals.

"We didn’t stop working and trying, but the goals we gave away were unacceptable and it’s important that everyone appreciates where we’re at and how lucky we are to be Coleraine players. I've been here for a long time and there’s brilliant people behind the scenes, brilliant staff and everything is there for us as a group of players.

"It’s really, really important we take responsibility and get the head down here. Today has to be that turning point where it’s not good enough to put that performance on.”

On a brighter note, last season’s Golden Boot winner Matthew Shevlin made his return from injury while January recruit Jamie McGonigle marked a first start of his second stint at the club, giving O’Donnell full belief that better times are ahead.

"There definitely are brighter times ahead and there’s no doubt about that,” he added. "Based on that performance, Oran has every right that the team that started today won’t be starting by the end of the month.

"It’ll be a different looking team come the start of February and he has every right to do that because we as a group are responsible for results and performances.

"We have players missing and there are brighter times ahead, a stronger team, a stronger squad coming, but in the meantime we have to take responsibility for that performance and result.”

Ex-Ipswich Town and York City midfielder Carson hasn’t featured since late-November due to injury and says the players are taking full responsibility for current struggles.

"We are having a tough period, a hard time and we are under the spotlight big time, but us players are responsible for what happens on the pitch and it’s up to us to change it,” he posted on social media. “The manager picks a team to win a game of football and it’s us who are failing him and the staff backing him.

"I can only apologise to the fans for what’s been happening this last number of weeks. We as players understand this and recognise this!

"It’s hard and it’s not acceptable. 100% we can only promise things will change and I believe that and the players in that changing room believe that too! Stay with it and follow us.