Pat Hoban dismisses notion victory over Linfield would be early Glentoran title statement

Glentoran striker Pat Hoban has dismissed the notion that beating rivals – and defending Premiership champions – Linfield would mark a statement of title intent for The Oval outfit, insisting it’s far too early for Gibson Cup glory talk.

Declan Devine’s side head into the season’s first ‘Big Two’ showdown with the Blues sitting top of the league after putting together a six-game unbeaten run while conceding only once in the process.

Linfield, who finished 24 points ahead of Glentoran last term, are flawless across their opening three matches of the campaign and have kept a hat-trick of clean sheets ahead of a trip to East Belfast.

Hoban has plenty of experience in competing for silverware success having won three League of Ireland Premier Division titles during his time at Dundalk and it’s that winning mentality which Devine is hoping to instil within his current squad.

Glentoran's Pat Hoban is ready for his first taste of the 'Big Two' rivalry. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

The 34-year-old, who joined from Derry City this summer, scored 11 minutes into his maiden Irish League start against Ballymena United last weekend and is now getting his first taste of the famous Belfast rivalry.

"No (it wouldn’t be a statement),” said Hoban. “It's a long, long season.

"There's a long way to go. If you asked me halfway into the season, it would be a different answer. It's a long way to go, so no (I don’t see it like that).

"Before I got here, there was a gap of 24 points, but this is a fresh season and we’ve signed quality players.

"They have quality players, Coleraine have quality players, so do Larne and you can go right throughout the league. You have to be on it every game, every time you’re going out onto the pitch.

"You can measure it up to being a big statement game, but it’s three points and it all counts the same.”

Glentoran won four and drew one of their six matches against Linfield across all competitions last term, including knocking the Blues out of both the BetMcLean Cup and Irish Cup.

A number of Devine’s summer signings have settled quickly with Jordan Stewart enjoying a superb return to the Glens having won four league titles during his time with Linfield.

He was an unused substitute in last weekend’s win over Ballymena with one eye undoubtedly on Friday night while Hoban and Jordan Jenkins have shown early signs of forming a potent partnership.

Despite plenty of positives, Devine insists his squad are fully focused on the task at hand and aren’t looking any further beyond that.

"We’ve got good flexibility in our team, we can play with different formations,” he said. “There’s nobody getting carried away, we know we have a lot of work to do.

"We know we can be more dynamic at times, but there are a bunch of players in the changing room who have only been together between 12-14 weeks and they are really gelling.

"Our goals against column is really pleasing, one goal conceded in six games, with a new goalkeeper and new defenders. We’ve been to very difficult venues.