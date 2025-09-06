Pat Hoban marks first Premiership start with goal as unbeaten Glentoran maintain top spot

Glentoran retained top spot and extended their unbeaten Premiership run as Pat Hoban marked his first league start by scoring in a 2-0 win over Ballymena United.

Declan Devine’s men made a rapid start at The Showgrounds with Hoban heading home from a corner before turning provider for strike partner Jordan Jenkins to quickly double their advantage.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAM NEWS

Glentoran's Pat Hoban celebrates his goal. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Ballymena United: O'Neill, Toure, Gould, O'Donnell, Clarke, Thompson, McEleney, Corbally, O'Reilly, Kennedy, McCurry.

Subs: Breen, Nelson, Lafferty, Jarvis, O'Connor, Edogun, McCallion.

Glentoran: Mills, Cooney, McEleney, Larmour, Kane, Amos, Kelly, Singleton, Palmer, Hoban, Jenkins.

Subs: Urminsky, Stewart, Ferris, Burt, Kamara, Lindsay, Douglas.

Referee: Tim Marshall

FIRST HALF

5: Pat Hoban plays a pinpoint through ball into the path of Jordan Jenkins, who fires his shot against the post before David Toure comes across to clear the danger.

11: GOAL (GLENTORAN) – On his first Premiership start, Hoban marks it with a goal, rising highest to head home from Danny Amos’ corner. 1-0.

12: First yellow card of the afternoon is shown to Joel Thompson for a challenge on Daniel Larmour.

15: GOAL (GLENTORAN) – The Glens have made an impressive start, but Ballymena haven’t got going. They turn over possession in a dangerous area, Hoban capitalises by sliding a through ball into Jenkins, who this time finishes from a narrow angle. 2-0.

20: Ryan Cooney is the first Glentoran player booked for a late challenge on Jack O’Reilly. Ben Kennedy whips in a delightful delivery from the free-kick but nobody in blue can convert.

24: Andrew Mills forced into action as he palms away Thompson’s powerful shot.

34: Glentoran launch a counter off a Ballymena free-kick with a combination of Hoban and Cammy Palmer putting Jenkins in behind, but Thompson comes across to make a timely tackle.

38: James Singleton goes into the book for a challenge on Kennedy.

45: Jenkins finds his way in behind, and although the Ballymena defence appeal for offside, the linesman’s flag stays down and Sean O’Neill is forced into a save.

HALF TIME: BALLYMENA UNITED 0 – 2 GLENTORAN.

Couple of changes at the break for Ballymena with Success Edogun and Kym Nelson coming on for Joel Thompson and Calvin McCurry.

SECOND HALF

62: Chances at a premium at the start of this half. A Ballymena corner finds its way to Kennedy but the striker can’t react in time to get any sort of meaningful contact.

67: Third change for Ballymena as Ali Gould is replaced by Daithi McCallion.

71: Goalscorer Hoban is replaced by fellow summer signing Liam Burt.

72: A free-flowing attacking move from Ballymena ends with Clarke sending a ball across goal which O’Reilly seems destined to bury and pull a goal back, but Marcus Kane makes a sensational clearance.

76: Edogun wins a race for the ball ahead of goalkeeper Mills, but his touch sees the ball roll just past the post.

78: Change for each side as MJ Kamson-Kamara replaces Shane McEleney for the visitors and Daire O’Connor comes on for Jack O’Reilly.

81: Burt wins a flicked header which finds Jenkins, who takes an early shot which rolls just past a diving O’Neill’s post.

90: Five minutes of added time.