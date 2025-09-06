Pat Hoban marks first Premiership start with goal as unbeaten Glentoran maintain top spot
Declan Devine’s men made a rapid start at The Showgrounds with Hoban heading home from a corner before turning provider for strike partner Jordan Jenkins to quickly double their advantage.
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAM NEWS
Ballymena United: O'Neill, Toure, Gould, O'Donnell, Clarke, Thompson, McEleney, Corbally, O'Reilly, Kennedy, McCurry.
Subs: Breen, Nelson, Lafferty, Jarvis, O'Connor, Edogun, McCallion.
Glentoran: Mills, Cooney, McEleney, Larmour, Kane, Amos, Kelly, Singleton, Palmer, Hoban, Jenkins.
Subs: Urminsky, Stewart, Ferris, Burt, Kamara, Lindsay, Douglas.
Referee: Tim Marshall
FIRST HALF
5: Pat Hoban plays a pinpoint through ball into the path of Jordan Jenkins, who fires his shot against the post before David Toure comes across to clear the danger.
11: GOAL (GLENTORAN) – On his first Premiership start, Hoban marks it with a goal, rising highest to head home from Danny Amos’ corner. 1-0.
12: First yellow card of the afternoon is shown to Joel Thompson for a challenge on Daniel Larmour.
15: GOAL (GLENTORAN) – The Glens have made an impressive start, but Ballymena haven’t got going. They turn over possession in a dangerous area, Hoban capitalises by sliding a through ball into Jenkins, who this time finishes from a narrow angle. 2-0.
20: Ryan Cooney is the first Glentoran player booked for a late challenge on Jack O’Reilly. Ben Kennedy whips in a delightful delivery from the free-kick but nobody in blue can convert.
24: Andrew Mills forced into action as he palms away Thompson’s powerful shot.
34: Glentoran launch a counter off a Ballymena free-kick with a combination of Hoban and Cammy Palmer putting Jenkins in behind, but Thompson comes across to make a timely tackle.
38: James Singleton goes into the book for a challenge on Kennedy.
45: Jenkins finds his way in behind, and although the Ballymena defence appeal for offside, the linesman’s flag stays down and Sean O’Neill is forced into a save.
HALF TIME: BALLYMENA UNITED 0 – 2 GLENTORAN.
Couple of changes at the break for Ballymena with Success Edogun and Kym Nelson coming on for Joel Thompson and Calvin McCurry.
SECOND HALF
62: Chances at a premium at the start of this half. A Ballymena corner finds its way to Kennedy but the striker can’t react in time to get any sort of meaningful contact.
67: Third change for Ballymena as Ali Gould is replaced by Daithi McCallion.
71: Goalscorer Hoban is replaced by fellow summer signing Liam Burt.
72: A free-flowing attacking move from Ballymena ends with Clarke sending a ball across goal which O’Reilly seems destined to bury and pull a goal back, but Marcus Kane makes a sensational clearance.
76: Edogun wins a race for the ball ahead of goalkeeper Mills, but his touch sees the ball roll just past the post.
78: Change for each side as MJ Kamson-Kamara replaces Shane McEleney for the visitors and Daire O’Connor comes on for Jack O’Reilly.
81: Burt wins a flicked header which finds Jenkins, who takes an early shot which rolls just past a diving O’Neill’s post.
90: Five minutes of added time.
FULL TIME: BALLYMENA UNITED 0 – 2 GLENTORAN.