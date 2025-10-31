Declan Devine’s Glentoran produced a Halloween crackerjack to pocket three vital points against Portadown at the BetMcLean Oval in a 2-1 win.

Striker Pat Hoban was the toast of east Belfast as he bagged two delicious goals to send the Glens level with Coleraine at the top of the table.

Glentoran turned on the early fireworks with Hoban sending Dylan Connolly free on the right and, when he drilled in a dangerous cross, it was sliced over his own crossbar by Lewis MacKinnon.

The home team threatened again with Danny Amos whipping in a corner-kick from the right that was helped on by Hoban for Jordan Jenkins to scoop over the top.

Portadown and Glentoran battle at the Oval during Friday's Sports Direct Premiership meeting. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

To their credit, Portadown weathered the early storm and created a great chance at the other end with Luke Wilson hurdling challenge after challenge - but with only goalkeeper Andrew Mills to beat he screwed his shot horribly wide.

The home fans were celebrating seven minutes before the break. The unfortunate MacKinnon got caught in possession by Hoban, who had his heels clipped by the big defender to concede a spot-kick.

Hoban stepped up to send the ball fizzing past goalkeeper Alex Moore, standing in for the suspended Aaron McCarey.

The Ports were level on the hour when Ryan Cooney lost possession to James Teelan, who wriggled his way into the box, holding off a challenge from the former Morecambe defender before cutting the ball across the face of the goal for Eamon Fyfe to poke home.

But the Glens won it on 70 minutes. Cammy Palmer found Amos wide on the left and his cross was superbly guided past Moore by Hoban with a decisive flick of his head.

In Friday’s other Premiership fixture, Carrick Rangers recorded a 1-0 victory over 10-man Bangor.

Danny Gibson’s decisive goal three minutes into added time wrapped up the three points.