Patrick Kelly off and running with West Ham

The teenager, who made the switch from Coleraine to the Hammers at the start of the month, has bagged his first goal for his new club.

Kelly made a big impression in a short time with the Bannsiders first-team squad last season and he has picked up where he left off at The Showgrounds following his move to full-time football.

The 17-year-old is part of the West Ham Under-18 squad taking part in the 2022 Zlatý Kahan tournament in the Czech Republic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Kelly joined West Ham from Coleraine at the start of July. PICTURE: David Cavan

And the Portstewart native got off to the perfect start on Tuesday notching his first goal in Hammers colours in their 6-1 win over Viitorul Cluj.

They bounced back from conceding an early goal in Ostrava to score three in the first half through Dan Rigge, George Earthy and Callum Marshall, and another three in the second period from Gideon Kodua, Kelly and Blaise Uwandji.

Kevin Keen’s side face four games across five days. It's a very quick turnaround with their second Group A fixture against Banik Ostrava to come on Wednesday afternoon.