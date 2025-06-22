Patrick McClean reflects on 'real privilege to play for Glentoran' after sealing League of Ireland return to club 'I wish I never left'

Departing defender Patrick McClean says it was “a real privilege to play for Glentoran” after confirmation of his summer exit to League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

McClean was placed on the transfer list by The Oval outfit at the end of last term and will now make a return to Sligo – a club he previously spent one season with in 2018.

The 28-year-old spent six years on the books of Glentoran, racking up 199 appearances across all competitions and played his part in their 2020 Irish Cup triumph.

McClean announced his retirement from football in February 2023 but returned to action with the Glens five months later.

Patrick McClean has departed Glentoran for Sligo Rovers. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

He was limited to only 16 Premiership appearances last season for Declan Devine’s side as they finished third and missed out on a European spot by losing in a play-off semi-final to Cliftonville.

The former Derry City defender will be available to play for Sligo, who currently sit ninth in the Premier Division, when the League of Ireland transfer window opens on July 1.

“It’s been a real privilege to play for Glentoran,” said McClean. “I’ve enjoyed many great moments and would like to wish everyone at The BetMcLean Oval the very best moving forward.”

A further statement from Glentoran read: “Glentoran acknowledges Patrick’s contribution during his time at The BetMcLean Oval and wish him well as he takes on a new challenge in the League of Ireland.”

McClean made 27 league appearances for Sligo during his first stint at The Showgrounds and after signing an 18-month contract, the centre-back said he wished he’d never left in 2019.

“It happened quite quickly, really,” McClean told the club’s website. “I spoke to John (Russell, manager) about a month ago on the phone and he said he was interested and I took some time to think about it after everything.

“With leaving Glentoran, I didn’t know where I was going to be, and I think my mind was sort of made up as soon as John rang me and talked me through his plans. I was delighted to get it done then.

“I loved my time here previously. I always say I wish I never left Sligo, because I really enjoyed my first spell here.

“I think when I was here before, I had a good season myself, but it was like a roller coaster of a season.

"We were up and down and we didn’t do too well, but I just feel like, obviously the club is looking to kick on after a tough start. I’m just looking to come in and help as much as I can.

“Everybody wants to go on, win trophies and whatever, but I think at the minute, it’s just important to get a run together and obviously stay in this division and then just see what the future holds.

“All I can do is come in and work as hard as I can to help the team. I don’t want to put any pressure on myself or anyone else.