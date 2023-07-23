The 26-year-old announced his shock retirement in February after making over 60 Premiership appearances for the Glens and was a mainstay in their squad under Mick McDermott, helping them lift the Irish Cup in 2020.

He had been linked with a move to Irish League rivals Cliftonville in recent days but has reaffirmed his commitment to The Oval outfit and wants to play his role in helping new boss Warren Feeney achieve success.

“I want to apologise to the club, to my team mates and especially to the supporters for how I left in February,” he told the club’s website. “I know the timing was poor but at the time I had issues in my life that I was struggling with and I couldn’t concentrate on football the way I needed to.

Patrick McClean

"I know I put the club in a difficult position at an important stage of the season and I can only apologise for that to everyone involved.

“Other clubs have contacted me but this wasn’t about going anywhere else. I knew if I came back to football I wanted it to be at Glentoran as I’ve been very happy here and have been treated so well since I joined.

"The reasons I needed to take time away from football were nothing to do with Glentoran or football. They were completely personal and at the time I felt I had no choice.

“Now I’m just happy to be back and I’m looking forward to making a contribution on the pitch and to helping Warren and the rest of the boys bring success and trophies to the club this season.”

Feeney is delighted to welcome McClean back into his squad and feels the former Derry City centre-back is “one of the best defenders in the league”.

“Paddy’s return is a real boost to us,” he said. “He’s one of the best defenders in the league and has been since he joined Glentoran.

"He loves defending, which I like from someone in his position, he’s got great presence on and off the pitch and he also gives me other tactical options for certain games.

