​Heatley got the visitors off to a perfect start by grabbing an early goal but the Crues found themselves behind twice in what was Declan O’Hara’s first game as Cliftonville interim manager following Paddy McLaughlin’s departure to Derry City.

The Hale brothers – first Rory and then Ronan – both scored within a frantic five minutes after the second-half restart to put the Reds in front but that joy was short-lived as Jarlath O’Rourke responded almost immediately for Stephen Baxter’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran forward Joe Gormley proved his quality once again to put Cliftonville back ahead and they were on course to break a run of three matches without victory, only for Heatley to net his 11th Danske Bank Premiership goal of the season in injury time.

Paul Heatley levels in injury time

"We got an early goal after 60 seconds or so and got off to a good start,” Crusaders boss Baxter told CruesTV. “Cliftonville had a little bit of possession at the back but they were doing nothing with it, they were going long and the ball was going out of play - they had no rhythm at all in the first-half and we were pleased with what we were doing and how we were doing it.

"We had them at arms length but they obviously got a rocket from their manager at half-time about what he wanted and made a few tweaks to what he was trying to do and they came out at us with all guns blazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were masters of our own downfall - a couple of bad mistakes giving the ball away in bad areas and they cut us open with a goal. That was disappointing.

"They had a 15 minute spell where they were very good and we had a worldie of our own to get back in the game.

"We were chasing shadows for 10 or 15 minutes, lost our rhythm and shape a bit and the third goal was a great goal from Gormley - sometimes you can't legislate for that bit of quality.

"We had to really hunt it down in the last 20 minutes and made a few changes to get that goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jordan Owens ran out of gas and you bring a couple of strikers on and play 3-5-2 and try to get after it.

"We were hunting the goal down and it didn't look like it was coming but we got that one bit of quality in the box, the ball breaks and that man Paul Heatley doesn't miss much.

"He bangs the goal in at the right moment and the right time. We will take a point away and probably be thankful for it."

Crusaders are now unbeaten in their last six against rivals Cliftonville and Baxter was full of praise for the impact of goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jonny Tuffey is man of the match - he has made two or three incredible saves,” he added. “That's the mark of the man, he has been really good for us this season and is a top keeper and top man.

"You need those big players in the big moments.

"There's lots going on but this is a difficult place to come.