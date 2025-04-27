Paul Kee pinpoints 'significant' player departure which impacted H&W Welders promotion push

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee admits Tiarnan O’Connor’s departure to Larne ultimately proved “significant” in his side narrowly missing out on a shot at Premiership promotion after finishing the Championship campaign in third.

O’Connor scored 18 goals in 24 league appearances for the Welders before earning a January move to Inver Park and has since made an impressive start to life in Northern Ireland’s top-flight, netting five times to help Larne seal European qualification.

The 22-year-old was replaced by Michael McLellan, who returned from Dundela and ended the season as Championship top scorer having registered 32 goals across spells with both clubs.

Kee’s men sat in pole position to seal a Premiership promotion/relegation play-off spot heading into the split but were overtaken by an in-form Annagh United who won all of their last eight matches to set up a two-legged showdown with Carrick Rangers next week.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

The Welders chief feels O’Connor’s absence was impactful and will now focus on player recruitment as his side look to bounce back ahead of next season.

"We are lacking, there's no question about that,” Kee told the club’s media channel. “It's easy to say and people will probably criticise me for it, but Tiarnan leaving was significant.

"We missed him, we missed his ability, we missed his running power and we were down a top player.

"That didn't help - he had good momentum and was really comfortable and happy here, but credit to him.

"He has kicked on at Larne and we couldn't really hold him back. I hope he has a really good time and career at Larne.

"We've came up short, we've done quite well with a young team and they've learnt, but we need to reset now and see where we go.

"We need a certain type of player in here and getting them in is really difficult with the way the market is at the minute. We need to invest in the squad and that'll be the key thing now."

Kee has already made significant moves as he prepares for next season with Lewis Patterson, Ewan McCoubrey and Daniel Kearns all signing contract extensions.

There will almost certainly be further turnover in the Welders squad and Kee maintains full belief his side will be able to mount another challenge after recording their best finish since 2017/18.

"It's a case of dusting yourself down, getting a break and you've to see what's available because you have to really move,” he added. “We have to analyse the squad plus the fact there have been a few things said to some players and I'm not too sure they are going to like it.

"There were a few home truths and when you do that these days relationships can break.

"Maybe players feel they'll be better served elsewhere and if that's the case then so be it. This time last year we had a real turnover in the squad and improved...I'm confident we can do the same again and have a real good go.