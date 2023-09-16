“Following a win you will get a certain number of online comments but after a defeat that figure seems to jump way up.

Watch more videos on Shots!

A return of four points from the opening seven Premiership fixtures signalled the end of an era at Mourneview Park as present form proved decisive despite stacked up against credit from past record-breaking success under Hamilton’s guidance.

Two Irish Cup triumphs, European qualification, unprecedent points figures and consistent league placings in the face of ever-growing financial disparity all arrived with Hamilton in the Lurgan dug-out before Glenavon officials opted for change in search of a fresh upturn in fortunes.

McAreavey, part of a backroom staff that resigned in a show of solidarity with Hamilton following his departure, has revealed to the News Letter his thoughts on the ‘emotional’ past week – along with praise for his former manager’s legacy and dedication, belief born out of past seasons that they could have stopped the rot and his frustration over the growing difficulties competing as a part-time club in the modern Irish League landscape.

Paul McAreavey (left) and Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton in conversation. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

McAreavey has also highlighted his concerns over the growing influence of social media and negative impact ‘instant’ reactions can generate.

"It has been an emotional week, really difficult,” said McAreavey. “I only worked with him for a few of those seasons but think Gary did a sensational job at Glenavon across almost 12 years.

“We always hit a league target in my time in terms of seventh in the Premiership, considered our bread-and-butter each season.

“Of course there were disappointments and moments, including this season, you look back on as key points that went against us.

“But I leave Glenavon proud of the time spent working alongside Gary and so many others.

“I 100 per cent believed we would turn things around this season.

“If you look back over the recent campaigns, we’ve had periods before with disappointing results but always managed to then go on good runs.

“It is the make-up of the league now I feel with basically one tier of full-time clubs so there are going to be runs of tough games for the part-time clubs.

"I could see first-hand the relentless work Gary put into the job of trying to improve Glenavon Football Club.

“Not just with the firsts...the time he would spend with the other teams below down to the Academy set-up talking to parents and watching players.

“He was never afraid to give young players a chance and, in fact, truly had faith in that pathway as something that was a philosophy important for the club to help put Glenavon on the map.

“Personally, I have so many wonderful memories of working with Gary and believe the legacy he has left behind at Glenavon is amazing."

Outside investment has helped to bolster the profile of our domestic game and McAreavey accepts there are positives – but is also aware of the increased difficulties for many clubs not enjoying that significant cash injection.

"Losing ‘Fitzy’ (Matthew Fitzpatrick) is an example from this past year that took so many goals out of our team and we worked up until the last moments of the transfer window to try and bring in a proven and experienced striker to supplement the younger lads here with potential,” said McAreavey. “It didn’t happen but none of it was ever down to a lack of trying and we looked into different levels of the Irish League market as well as England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

“It is so frustrating now when you enter into negotiations with players but, for example, cannot match the 52-week pay schedule of other clubs when we are offering maybe 40 weeks.

“You’re coming up against full-time clubs or bumper packages and I’m not having a go at any of the clubs in that position but just pointing out that’s the reality of the market now compared to a few years ago.

“The modern market also hurts you in terms of losing your own top players to other clubs able to offer better financial terms.

"So it’s difficult and often it comes down to taking a gamble or trying to unearth a player, which Gary has a great track record of in the market.

“But there’s a reality to the situation now that makes it so difficult and it feels like you are constantly losing top players then having to go back and rebuild.

“Believe me, it really knocks us when so much work goes into it all but little or no reward.

“I think Gary became a victim of his own success in many ways and a lot of fans don’t seem to take into consideration all the factors.”

McAreavey also voiced concerns over the role social media can now play and the damage caused by such rapid reactions.

“The influence of social media is growing and although it can be a good thing often I find it far more negative than positive,” he said. “My son would be telling me about things posted online after a game and it seems as if we live in a world now of instant reactions.

“Following a win you will get a certain number of online comments but after a defeat that figure seems to jump way up.

“It’s like trial by social media now and obviously it’s not unique to our game but we’ve already seen it at other Irish League clubs like Ballymena, Cliftonville and Glentoran, as well as Glenavon.

“I’ve been in football a long time as a player, scout and coach - especially the Irish League – and am always happy to talk to fans, even when it comes to answering questions...but you want it to be a proper conversation.

“Football is all about ups and downs and we accept it but I’ve certainly noticed a change in the past three or four years as that negativity becomes like a steam train just building and building and, to be honest, it’s an awful side of it all now.”

The decision for McAreavey and backroom colleagues to step down was one he insists came naturally.

"I’ve know Gary since we were teenagers and he is someone I hugely admire,” said McAreavey. “Out of loyalty there was never any other option than to step down in support of Gary

“It was a decision made in unison by myself, Mark (Ferguson), Chris (Atkinson) and Ian (Boden) without question.

“We all loved it at the club and had some brilliant times.

“Some people said it was a great opportunity for us to stay on.