Paul O’Neill and Joe Gormley double joy in Cliftonville’s League Cup final glory

After a cagey first half the game burst into life after the break as Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry fired the Bannsiders into a two-goal lead.

But just like he had done in the recent Irish Cup meeting between the sides, Joe Gormley came off the bench to turn the game on its head.

He reduced the arrears on 74 minutes to give his side a much-needed boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gormley (left) and Paul O'Neill (right) grabbed a brace of goals apiece to secure Cliftonville success over Coleraine by 4-3 in the BetMcLean League Cup final. Pic by Pacemaker

And, right at the death, fellow sub Paul O’Neill poked home from close range to remarkably take the game into extra-time.

The Bannsiders’ hopes of retaining the trophy were further dented a minute into the additional 30 as James McLaughlin was shown a straight red card following an altercation with Chris Curran.

That moment of madness cost his team dearly as O’Neill and then Gormley both scored again.

Curtis Allen scored a late consolation but it was the Reds who secured the first of what could be three trophies in this incredible season.

Cliftonville's Chris Curran lifts the BetMcLean League Cup trophy at the National Stadium following a thrilling final against Coleraine. Pic by Pacemaker.

Both sides entered the arena to a raucous noise from the record attendance for the League Cup final.

We were even treated to bright skies after a windswept morning as Coleraine got proceedings underway.

It was the Reds who were first to threaten as Ryan Curran met an in-swinging free-kick by Levi Ives, but his glancing header flew past the upright.

The Bannsiders responded with a scintillating run from Jamie Glackin, he held off Ives before picking out Shevlin who blazed his effort wildly over the bar.

Jamie McDonagh then looked to produce another moment of magic as we moved in the 18th minute. He glided past Aaron Traynor thanks to a sublime touch from a raking Chris Gallagher pass, before trying an audacious outside-of-the-boot half-volley from 20 yards which flew off-target but showed the confidence of the player.

Rory Hale was first to fall foul of the referee as he picked up a booking for a late challenge on Traynor midway through the first half.

The midfielder almost produced a moment of magic on 35 minutes as he latched on to Curran’s knockdown and let fly from 25 yards, but it was straight at Gareth Deane who gathered safely.

Seventeen-year-old Patrick Kelly, playing in his first senior final, set off on a trademark surging run from midfield but his attempted pass to Shevlin took a slight nick off a Reds defender and bobbled through to Luke McNicholas.

You could sense things were starting to open up a bit more in the second half after a tepid opening 45 minutes as both sides went in search of the opening goal.

And it duly arrived before the hour mark after a superb surging run by Lyndon Kane.

He intercepted a loose ball in his own half before driving forward - an inch-perfect pass picked out the run of Shevlin, who slid the ball under McNicholas and into the net.

It got even better for the Bannsiders on 63 minutes as they doubled their advantage.

Rodney Brown flicked on a Glackin corner and the impressive Lowry swivelled on the loose ball and lashed it into the net off the underside of the bar.

The Reds though got a lifeline with 16 minutes to go as that man Gormley popped up with another vital goal for the club.

This time he rose highest to nod home Ryan Curran’s cross from the left-hand side.

The big frontman was almost in again on 82 minutes as he raced on to a long punt forward, but Kane showed a good turn of pace to get back in and clear the danger.

Two minutes later, Gormley lost his marker again from another long ball from Luke Turner, he tried to loop a header over the advancing Deane but it dropped on the top of the net.

There was some concern for Coleraine scorer Shevlin as he went down injured after chasing down a long ball through on goal, thankfully he was able to walk off the pitch after receiving treatment.

The Reds were ramping up the pressure as Gormley had another shot blocked by Traynor.

As we moved into additional time, the pressure finally told as substitute O’Neill poked home from close range after another scramble in front of goal.

Disaster struck for the Bannsiders inside a minute of extra-time as substitute McLaughlin was shown a red card as a melee ensued following a challenge between Josh Carson and McDonagh.

Several players got embroiled in the altercation - with Chris Curran hitting the deck and McLaughlin picking up a dismissal.

Coleraine coach Winkie Murphy also received his marching orders for his protestations.

Back to the action and Deane produced a great block to deny O’Neill a second on 102 minutes.

But the striker wasn’t to be denied as he fired the Reds in front two minutes later.

Chris Curran got in behind before cutting the ball back for the former Glentoran man to fire home.

They strengthened their advantage two minutes into the second period of extra-time as Ryan Curran squared for Gormley to tap in from close range.

Gormley thought he had wrapped up his hat-trick with a powerful header, but it was ruled out for offside.

Right at the death another sub, Allen, lashed home a consolation for the Bannsiders.

Cliftonville: McNicholas, Ives, Hale (C.Curran, 53), R.Curran, McDonagh (Coates, 112), Lowe, Doherty (O’Neill, 70), Turner, Gallagher, Kearns (Gormley, 61)

Subs (not used): McKenna, McDermott, Donnelly

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, McKendry (Wilson, 73), Lowry, Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin (McLaughlin, 78), Traynor (Allen, 105), Kelly, Shevlin (Bradley, 88)

Subs (not used): Gallagher, Mullan, Jarvis