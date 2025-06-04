Paul Owens feels former Coleraine defender will be 'massive addition' to Limavady United
The 24-year-old made 47 Premiership appearances across two years with the Bannsiders after joining from Dergview before moving to England to study for a PGCE in 2024.
Farren has now returned to the Irish League with Limavady and reunites with a familiar face in Owens, who previously served on Oran Kearney’s coaching staff at The Showgrounds before taking over at the Roesiders.
It has been an impressive transfer window for Limavady with the likes of Mikhail Kennedy and Philip Lowry, who won four Premiership titles and six Irish Cup crowns across spells with Linfield and Crusaders, joining the club.
After lifting the Premier Intermediate League title in 2023/24, Limavady enjoyed a superb return to life in Northern Ireland’s second-tier last term and challenged for promotion for large stretches of the season before ultimately finishing five points behind second-placed Annagh United.
Their summer arrivals will only help bolster another Premiership charge next season and Owens feels Farren adds crucial experience to his squad.
"I’m delighted to welcome Kieran to the club,” said Owens. “I've worked with Kieran previously when at Coleraine where he established himself as a top defender before moving to England last year to study.
"I've kept in regular contact with him and he trained with us over the Easter holidays. Kieran adds great quality and experience to the group and we all feel he is a massive addition to the squad for the season ahead.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.